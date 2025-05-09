Main details of the British 'Historical' trade transactions | Political news





The United Kingdom and the United States welcomed the “fantastic and historical day” after starting a groundbreaking trade transaction.

According to President Donald Trump himself, this is “several years have passed with this prime minister.”

But Sir Keir Starmer has no doubt, but the devil is detailed.

Image: President Trump took a photo with the British Ambassador with Mandelson Son at an elliptical office. PIC: AP

Here, SKY NEWS will look at the announcement.

Not a complete deal

The first thing to note is that this is not a free trade transaction in the existing sense, but a focus on automobiles, steel and agriculture, such as a specific sector.

Some of the tariffs that President Trump imposed on the UK last month were reduced. This included a 10% imposition for all UK exports and high charging for steel, aluminum and automobiles.

And importantly, the terminated terms are noted as follows: “Both the United States and the United Kingdom recognize that this document does not form a legal binding contract.”

Target exemption for cars and steel

As a result of Thursday transactions, automotive export tariffs will be reduced from 27.5%to 10%to match President Trump's baseline charges.

The auto rate is applied to the first 100,000 vehicles exported from the United Kingdom to the United States every year, and Downing Street is a total of almost the UK exported last year.

British automakers are intensely worrying about the impact of tariffs on the industry, so thousands of jobs will be saved by a decrease.

Separately, a few weeks ago, the British steel industry would not face high tariffs after the United States agreed to discard 25%of the United Kingdom.

“The United States will immediately build a quota at the largest preferred country (MFN) fee for the UK and aluminum and certain derivatives and aluminum products.”

There are 10% loans on all other products from the United Kingdom to the United States, which will be the focus of the next discussion.

Keir said at each news conference on Thursday, “I got a job and got a job, but I didn't get a job.” Trump said the contract is “comprehensive” but “I want to go further.”

The prime minister said the new measures will save thousands of jobs in the automotive and steel industry, which are threatened by President Trump's tariffs.

New transactions for beef -no standards do not fall

The UK had to make concessions to agriculture in return, including new mutual market access.

This means that US farmers will first approach the UK, and British farmers will approach the United States with a quota of 13,000 tons without tariffs.

Jonathan Reynolds Secretary of State said that this is part of 35,000 tons agreed to Tories trade with Australia.

Crucially, the US transaction was not related to the weakening of the British food standard for imports, and in the past, it was a red line in negotiations.

In other words, hormone injection beef (and chicken chicken chicken) will still not be allowed in British shelves.

Ethanol

The United Kingdom also agreed to eliminate the tariffs on ethanol used to produce beer.

“The United Kingdom will provide a priority of 1.4 billion liters of duty -free tariffs for ethanol,” the agreement explained.

Howard Root Nick, the US Commerce Minister, said he would create $ 5 billion with “US export opportunities” along with beef trading.

Aerospace

Lutnick also said the United States agreed to withdraw tariffs on the UK's Rolls-Royce engine and other airplane parts.

Friday, the British parent company was confirmed to have purchased 32 new Boeing planes in the United States under the trade agreement with the United Kingdom on Thursday.

IAG (International Airlines Group) confirmed the order of the Boeing 787-10 aircraft of the BA fleet with 21 airbus airplanes for other airlines.

The IAG did not check the amount paid by the plane at the presentation.

What was not in the deal?

Wes Street, Minister of Health, said in February Sky News that NHS is “not for embezzlement”, but NHS patients can participate in the US clinical trial as part of life science and medical research transactions.

He also said in the BBC Radio Four, “In return for a driver's seat for groundbreaking research, British patients are expected to be in front of the queue of new treatments and technologies.”

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

1:32 Health sec: 'NHS is not at the table'

There was no mention of this on Thursday.

But as part of the contract, KEIR said that the United Kingdom has secured “priority treatment of what happens in the future” in relation to the drug because it considers import taxes on drugs and medicines.

More Read: STARMER 'S Gamble on Trump seems to have paid money.

Movie tariff

President Trump also promoted the possibility of film tariffs like pharmaceuticals.

Keir said that it was not included in Thursday trading because the movie tariff was not currently implemented, but “Of course, we are discussing with the president.”

technology

The previous guess is that the UK will revise the digital service tax as part of the transaction, and the charges will be applied mainly to US technology companies.

But this does not change.

Instead, the two sides said, “We agreed to digital trade transactions to withdraw documents for British companies to export to the United States.

Keir also confirmed that JD Vance vice president criticized the British and other European approaches and “nothing in the transaction.”

