Trump replaces American controversial lawyer Ed Martin: “disappointing”





Washington – President Trump announced Thursday that he would replace the acting prosecutor from the United States Ed Martin, his controversial choice to be the best prosecutor in the Columbia district.

Trump later appointed Fox News host Jeanine Pirro to this role.

Trump told journalists in the oval office that Martin seemed to lack sufficient support in the Senate necessary for confirmation and he hoped to find another place for him at the Ministry of Justice. Senator Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, said on Tuesday that he would not vote to advance Martin's appointment to the full Senate.

“I was disappointed. Many people were disappointed, but that's how it sometimes works,” Trump said. “It was not rejected, but we thought it would be very, it would be difficult. And we have someone other than we will announce in the next two days that will be great.”

Trump said Martin will remain at the Ministry of Justice as a deputy prosecutor and forgiveness lawyer, a key role that generally advises the president on how to use his leniency power. The president said that Martin will also be director of the “working group working group” of the Ministry of Justice, a committee formed by Prosecutor General Pam Bondi to “examine” the activities of the Biden era of the ministry, including his investigations on Mr. Trump, the rioters of the Capitol and others.

Martin, an activist from “Stop The Steal”, was appointed to the post and can be used until May 20. In the role, he supervised a purge of prosecutors who worked on criminal cases arising from the attack on January 6, 2021 on the American capitol.

Tillis said his concerns about Martin were linked to the riot of Capitol, adding that he had “no tolerance for anyone who entered the building on January 6, and that's probably there was most friction”.

“If Mr. Martin was proposed as an American lawyer for any district, except the district where January 6 took place, the demonstrations occurred, I would probably support it,” said Tillis.

The head of the majority of the Senate, John Thune, a Southern Dakota Republican, said the opposition of Tillis said this week said that Martin would probably not progress from the Senate's Judicial Committee.

Alan Him and Kaia Hubbard contributed to this report.

More CBS News

Caitlin Yilek

Caitlin Yilek is a political journalist at CBSnews.com, based in Washington, DC, she previously worked for the Washington Examination and the Hill, and was a member of 2022 Paul Miller Washington reporting a scholarship with the National Press Foundation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-ed-martin-us-attorney-nomination-withdrawn/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos