US-UK trade transactions press the Chinese supply chain

The UK has accepted strict US security requirements for the steel and pharmaceutical industry, and diplomats can see Washington as a template that can be used to exclude China from strategic supply chains in other countries.

Thursday trade transactions provided tariff slogans to both industries, but it is only possible in terms of the UK's efforts to immediately meet the requirements of supply chain security and related production facilities.

British officials admitted that this provision was applied to some third countries, but Trump signaled it as an intended goal.

As industrial organizations worked to clarify the characteristics of US requirements for supply chain security and ownership, trade experts argued that the contract was strengthening its long demand for the Trump administration to restrict China's input strategically.

Washington wants to open books for the UK and other countries, ultimately want to move away from China's trade and investment, especially in sensitive areas such as steel.

The text of the five-page US-UK transaction, which was in a hurry to announce the global import tariff on April 2, is a five-page US-UK transaction, and the tariff relief for British products depends on the so-called section 232 survey probes to determine the impact of a particular income on the US security.

The USS added that the plan to reduce the tariffs of the UK is based on the content of national security priorities and the state's balance of trading relationships.

SAM Lowe, the consulting director of Flint Global, expects similar conditions in other transactions, especially in export hubs in Southeast Asia, such as Vietnam and Cambodia.

But high -ranking European trade officials said that the conditions related to China had a potentially serious impact on the efforts to agree with Washington's own deal with Washington.

The two officials who participated in the negotiations with the Trump administration told the Financial Times that Bloc would struggle to replicate such economic security elements of the US-UK Trade Agreement.

One of the officials said there was no unity on how to approach China for 27 EUS members.

The British Labor Party rejected the complete nonsense criticism of the opposition conservative party, which provides tariffs on the British aluminum this week.

There is no right to refuse China's investment in this trade transaction. This is not about this trade transaction. Darren Jones told Times Radio.

A British official said: The United States wants to be a place where the United States or the company can bypass the rules by exporting to the UK, given that the United Kingdom will be much less tariffs than other worlds. Its details will proceed.

In the consulting SEC Newgate, Renison pointed out that the US demand was accelerated with the accelerated trend, the BIDEN administration called for a British audit of a Chinese steel company before strengthening the previous steel tariffs.

She said that if UKS's final contract with the United States is the target of additional negotiations, Beijing may retaliate in some form.

suggestion

British industrial organizations have said that they have not been provided with no immediate signs of immediate signs of the proposed US tariff reduction or supply chain request.

The UK pharmaceutical industry said that the final term depends on the national security of pharmaceutical imports according to the US survey results published in April.

Obviously, the United States and the United Kingdom said they will prepare for further negotiations in accordance with the pharmaceutical section 232.

UK STEEL, an industry lobby group, emphasized the lack of clarity of 5 pages text. Including the proposal that the tariff reduction will not be mentioned as zero, and the quota will be applied to the supply chain conditions.

The British steel emphasizes a number of hoops before the British steel sector can see the benefits of this transaction. To fully evaluate the effects of our sector, we must fully understand the supply chain conditions, the method of the quota, and the timing of time.

