Trump, Vance, other American leaders celebrate the first American pope





By Tyler Arnold

Washington, DC Newsroom, May 8, 2025 / 16:32 PM

President Donald Trump and vice-president JD Vance, as well as former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, the governor of Illinois JB Pritzker, and dozens of other elected officials across the country have expressed the joy and excitement concerning the selection of the first American pope, who is Chicago.

Pope Leo XIV, former Cardinal Robert Francis, Prévost was selected Thursday by the College of Cardinals in Rome on the second day of the Papal Conclave to serve as an immediate successor to Pope Francis, who died on April 21.

He is the first pope in the United States and North America. Francis was the first Pope in South America.

Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who has just been appointed Pope, said Trump in an article on his social media platform, Truth Social.

It is such an honor to realize that it is the first American pope, added Trump. What excitement and what great honor for our country. I can't wait to meet Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very significant moment!

Vice-president JD Vance, who is a convert to Catholicism, also congratulated the new pontiff in a post on X.

I am sure that millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work to lead the Church, said the vice-president. May God bless him!

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is Catholic, also shared remarks of congratulations: may God grant him wisdom, courage and grace when he realizes his sacred ministry.

Former President Joe Biden, who was the second Catholic president to serve in the White House, also celebrated the news in an article on X in a joint declaration with his wife.

Habemus Papam that God bless Pope Leo XIV from Illinois, said the former president. Jill and I congratulate him and wish him success.

Chicago officials radiate with a pride of the hometown

Former President Barack Obama, who spent a large part of his adult life in Chicago, published a statement with his wife, Michelle, congratulating a colleague from Chicagoan, his holiness Leo XIV.

It is a historic day for the United States, and we will pray for him when he begins the sacred work to direct the Catholic Church and give the example to so many people, whatever the faith, said Obama.

Pritzker, who has been the governor of Illinois since 2019, has referred to the first American leading the Catholic Church as a historic moment in a post on X.

Originally from Chicago, Pope Leo inaugurates a new chapter in which I join them in our state welcoming at a time when we need compassion, unity and peace, said the governor.

The mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, expressed his joy about the news in an article on X and has already encouraged a papal visit to his hometown.

(The story continues below)

Everything Dope, including the Pope, comes from Chicago! The mayor said. Congratulations to the first American Pope Leo XIV! We hope to welcome you soon at home.

In his first address, Pope Leo XIV urged people to build bridges through dialogue and meet to work towards unity and peace.

The Holy Father expressed his desire to walk together as a united Church, in search of peace, justice and to try to always work like men and women faithful to Jesus Christ, without fear of proclaiming the Gospel, as missionaries.

Tyler Arnold is a journalist for the staff of the Catholic press agency, based at the EWTN News Washington office. He previously worked on the Place Center and was published in a variety of points of sale, in particular the Associated Press, the National Review, the American Conservative and the Federalist.

