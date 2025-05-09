Good for beef, unpaturated -British -Usu Trade Transactions





Farm leaders have responded to a new UK-US trade transaction, and in this aspect of the Atlantic, we have seen both threats and opportunities for cultivation and livestock farmers.

The initial details appeared on Thursday afternoon (May 8), and US President Donald Trump described the contract as a very crucial, and the British also called it fantastic and historical.

Reference: urgent calls to solve animal welfare in British trade transactions

The headline has reduced US tariffs on steel and aluminum from 25%to 0%, while the first 100,000 cars exported will face 10%tariffs, not expected.

Trump added that as part of the contract, almost all products produced by great farmers, including beef, could be sold in the UK.

This includes duty -free access to ethanol in the United States.

standard

However, the British government agreed to approach a new mutual market for the British farmers and beef who had no tariffs for 13,000 tons, while the British government clarified that the British food standard for imports would not weaken.

We said we had a red line for agricultural standards, and WEVE maintained the standard, and Keir told a press conference after the announcement. Hygiene and vegetable conditions are the red line recorded in the contract.

The details have not yet appeared, but the government respected the pledge to maintain hormonal beef and chicken washed chicken in England.

Tom Bradshaw, chairman of the NFU, thanked the government's efforts to listen to farmers' interests in maintaining high standards, protecting sensitive agricultural sectors and mutual approaches to beef.

For several years, WEVE campaigned with UKS agricultural attachment in Washington.

This effort has contributed to the British government to secure a ring fence access to the US exports to the United States.

apprehension

But Prime Minister Bradsho said that the inclusion of a significant amount of Zero Tarif Bioethanol in the contract raised concerns about the British cultivated farmers. .

We are working on the meaning of the possibility of survival of domestic biofethanol production and potential effects on members.

The Liberal Democratic leader, Ed Davey, also expressed serious concern about the complete impact of the transactions on British farmers, and was worsened by Trump's records of breaking his words and tearing trade trade on whims.

However, the AIMS Association was more optimistic, and the agreement provided unprecedented market access to British farmers and protected food standards.

Tony Goodger's Communication Officer urged all export members to take a closer look at all opportunities for fresh or frozen cuts and British processed meat products.

Labeling

All American beef manufactured as fresh or processed products should be clearly marked with beef country of origin so that consumers can make information based on information at the time of purchase.

The goal also wanted to receive an additional explanation of the treatment of chicken and pork.

The National Pig Association said it is waiting for the details of how the Pigmeat will be treated, but this transaction is called the first stage to start the relationship with the United States.

The US market has an average of 24m and represents the fourth largest export destination of British pork.

