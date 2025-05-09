



President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping, the chief of China, published a joint reprimand in Washington on Thursday, a day before the celebrations in Moscow to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory against Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

The leaders had talks at the Kremlin, part of a state visit that Moscow organized for Mr. XI before attendance alongside other foreign leaders on Friday during a military parade on the Red Square.

In a joint statement published after their talks, Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi rejected what they described as Washingtons try to contain them. They promised to increase interaction and strengthen cooperation to counter these American efforts.

Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi are both struggling with the unpredictability of President Trump, the Russian president, in discussions on Ukraine, and the Chinese chief in a deadly trade war. Everyone sought to present their country as alternative global powers that seek to provoke what they call a more equal multipolar world in the face of American hegemony.

Part of their message Thursday seemed to be that they would be held together, even if Mr. Trump kisses Mr. Putin but put pressure on Mr. XI.

After the talks, Mr. Xi explained the importance of the two remaining trusted friends.

Russian and Chinese leaders also jointly called Mr. Trumps' plans for a gold anti-missile defense shield on the destabilizing United States, arguing in their joint declaration that such American defenses armed the space.

Trump used some of the same nationalist strategies on grievances and disinformation strategies as Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi used to cement their power at home, but has not concluded an agreement with one or the other leader since returning to the White House.

The talks with Moscow during the war in Ukraine continue but have not slowed down the fights there. US officials are expected to start trade negotiations in Switzerland this week with their Chinese counterparts because the trade war threatens economic growth.

In Moscow, the summit took place while Mr. Putin began to welcome what the Kremlin expects to be more than 25 world leaders at the red square celebrations. The guests include a real authority, with the presidents of Venezuela, Cuba, Equatorial Guinea and Bélarus who should attend.

But none of the leaders is more important for Moscow than Mr. XI.

The isolation of Russia from the West about its large -scale invasion of Ukraine has considerably increased dependence on Moscodes with regard to Beijing. China supported Mr. Poutines' war effort by buying Russian oil, providing double -use components for Russian equipment and replacing Western brands discouraged by Chinese consumer goods. Beijing, however, stopped in short intervention or manifest military support.

Mr. XI, in his opening remarks to the Kremlin, described the relations between China and Russia today as quieter, confident, stable and resilient.

He threw the two leaders as defenders of a fair and just global order. And he evoked their countries of sacrifices during the Second World War as a symbol of their strength today to repel unilateralism and intimidation by powerful countries, an undoubted reference in the United States and its trade war against China.

Mr. Putin described narrow moscous with Beijing as a factor of stabilization in the international arena, despite what he called a difficult geopolitical situation. He also said that almost all exchanges between Russia and China had migrated to rubles and the Yuan, as opposed to dollars, protecting nations from the influence of third countries.

The two leaders generally sign a raft of bilateral agreements during their individual summits, and Thursday was no exception.

During the visit, Russian and Chinese space agencies signed a memo spouse on the construction of a power plant on the moon, according to the Russian news agency in the TASS state. The nations will need an energy source for a permanent lunar research base that they seek to build and said they wanted to build an automated nuclear reactor.

The Soviet Union lost some 27 million people during the Second World War, making the memory of the conflict one of the most powerful and emotional forces in Russian life.

Mr. Putin manipulated this memory to energize his troops, falsely accusing President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, who is Jewish, of relaunching Nazism. The Russian forces that fight in Ukraine have been informed that they had to make sacrifices like their ancestors during the Second World War to clear the world again of a fascist threat.

At the start of the talks, Mr. Putin said that Russia and China were opposed to the modern manifestations of neonazism and militarism, a clear reference of the Russian chief to his crusade against Ukraine.

The commemoration in mosques of the victory of the Soviet unions over Nazi Germany occurs more than three years after Mr. Putin launched his large -scale invasion of Ukraine and reorganized the Russian company with a level of repression, militarism and control over the official invisible accounts since the days of the Soviet Union.

Zixu Wang has brought research from Hong Kong.

