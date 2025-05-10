State Department to charter the plane which brought us the first White South Africans as a refugee





A group of white South Africans will arrive in Washington, DC on Monday through a plane in charge of the State Department which will be resettled in the United States as a refugee, said a familiar source with their arrival at NBC News.

Their resettlement occurs even if President Donald Trump suspended the refugee admission program from the State departments through a decree on the first day of his second term.

The groups planned to arrive as first white South Africans to enter the United States while refugees were reported for the first time by the New York Times on Friday.

Trump signed an order on January 20 which said that the United States did not have the capacity to absorb a large number of migrants, and in particular, refugees, in its communities in a manner which does not compromise the availability of resources for Americans, which protects their safety and safety, and which guarantees the appropriate refugee assimilation.

But after a public dispute with the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a few weeks later during his signing of a law on property crises, Trump published a second decree, both eliminating aid for South Africa and granted an exception for the Afrikaner refugees who escaped discrimination based on the race sponsored by the government, including the configuration of discriminatory goods in the country. Accusing his government of not having stopped what he called a genocide against white farmers.

The South African government expressed its concerns to the Trump administration concerning the refugee status granted to its citizens during a telephone call on Friday between the South African minister Alvin Botes and the deputy secretary of state of the United States Christopher Landau.

According to a South African reading of the call, Botes challenged the position of the Trump administrations according to which the white South Africans are refugees, adding that allegations of discrimination are unfounded.

Under the 1951 refugee convention and its 1967 protocol, a refugee is defined as someone with a well -founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, members of a particular social group or political opinion.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comments on the way in which white South Africans are part of the definition of conventions, or why this group was a priority at the requests of other groups fleeing persecution in countries like Sudan, the Republic of Congo or Myanmar.

Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the South Afras Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, said on Friday in a statement: it is very regrettable that it seems that the resettlement of South Africans in the United States under the cover of refugees is entirely motivated and designed to question the South Afrase constitutional democracy; A country which has in fact undergone a real persecution under the domination of apartheid and worked tirelessly to prevent again these levels of discrimination.

Friday, the deputy chief of staff of the White House and internal security advisor Stephen Miller

What is happening in South Africa corresponds to the definition of the manual of the reason why the refugee program has been created, said Miller. This is the persecution based on the breed. The refugee program is not intended for a solution for global poverty, and historically, it has been used in this way.

Shawn Vandiver, president of Afghanevac, a coalition based in San Diego which helps the Afghans to evacuate and reinstall themselves in the United States, said that the Trump administration did not object to the picking that deserves security.

If Stephen Miller suddenly supports the resettlement of refugees when it is suitable for a political account, very well, but do not pretend to claim that Afghan allies do not respond to the same legal definition, Vandiver told NBC News. Persecution based on race is real in many places, but religious, political and sexist violence. This is exactly what Afghans flee.

Abigail Williams

Without Gutierrez

Raquel Coronell uribe contributed.

