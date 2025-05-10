The United States is starting an investigation into the imported plans and documents





The Trump administration has launched an investigation into the import of commercial aircraft, jet engines and related parts that could lead to new prices in addition to the many that it has already implemented.

According to a federal opinion published online Friday, the Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, launched the investigation on May 1 under a provision of the Act respecting commercial expansion, which allows the president to impose prices on foreign products in the interest of national security.

President Trump has already used this authority to impose aluminum and steel prices, and to start similar investigations, including one last month in semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

As part of the new survey, said the Commerce Department, he will seek the industry at the request of aircraft, engines and parts and if this could be filled at the national level; The role that foreign suppliers play on the market; The extent to which foreign governments promote these companies; and other problems.

The prices on imports could harm the aerospace industry, which has produced one of the largest trade surpluses of any industry for years, but is based strongly on specialized suppliers who are distributed in the world. In some cases, crucial parts can be produced by only a few manufacturers or only one. The aerospace industry is expected to export around $ 125 billion this year, according to Ibisworld, just behind oil and gas.

Our record of commercial surpluses, job creation and innovative contributions to air transport and national defense are the best report for the American economy among all manufacturing sectors, said Eric Fanning, president of Aerospace Industries Association, in a press release. We are impatient to engage with the Ministry of Commerce to identify the opportunities to strengthen our national supply chain while maintaining the commercial framework which allowed our world leadership in aerospace.

Boeing, who makes commercial planes, recently described the direct effects of the prices that Trump had imposed up to a minor, but said he was concerned about the toll they could have on his suppliers. The director general of the company, Kelly Ortberg, told Wall Street analysts last month that Boeing paid 10% of prices on components for large planes imported from Japan and Italy, but that the company expected to recover these costs when the planes were sold.

RTX, which manufactures engines and plane coins, estimated last month that prices this year would cost it $ 850 million. Ge Aerospace, another manufacturer of engines, said that he expected that $ 500 million in prices this year.

Governments have often tried to protect and feed their aeronautical industries with prices and subsidies. The United States and the European Union have argued for many years to find out if the other offered unjust subsidies to Boeing and Airbus, the largest manufacturers in the world of commercial aircraft. Airbus is based in France and has in -depth operations in several European countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/09/business/trump-tariffs-planes-aviation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos