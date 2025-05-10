It doesn't come back by chance: Britain wants a close trade relationship with the EU, Starmer says. Keir starmer





The United Kingdom insisted that the British public moved from BREXIT and said that they had an ambitious plan to secure a careful deal with the EU.

Before the British-EU summit, the prime minister urged people not to expect it when the state started a new era with the block.

At the end of the week when Starmer struck a trade transaction between the United States and India, the United Kingdom said it will support the EU, more closely cooperative with the EU, and support the youth mobility system that is controlled.

It represents the beginning of the government's great political attacks to explain the advantage of close relationships with the EU due to some anxiety about how reformed England will respond to transactions.

The frustration in the EU began to appear in the EU for a cautious approach to the reset request of the relationship due to the threat of the NIGEL FARAGES Party.

The summit will assume that it has been reduced after the report, which will be held at Downing Street and will be held at Lancaster House. But sources say that EU leaders and British leaders are not big.

Starmer told The Guardian in an interview with HMS St Albans while visiting Norway. I want a close relationship with security, defense, trade and economy.

The way of thinking is important and I think this is a shared approach. Look forward to it. Recognize that you live in another world. It was in a new era of security and defense. Similarly, now in a new era of trade and economy.

Trump's tariffs are for the purpose, and we must recognize that the way we lower the barrier with the same partner is actually important.

Starmer asked if the public believed that it had been fully transferred by BREXIT and asked if the public would understand the benefits of the EU reset. Starmer said.

Because people think we are focusing on how we move the economy. How do you feel better? How do we make more money for public services and protect my job? And it is important to ask questions. Who touched your heart when making a decision?

On the EU, there was a high hope that it would have a deeper relationship at the summit, which is scheduled to be held in London on May 19.

However, some EU diplomats are concerned about the UKS appetite for the closer transaction by response to the Indian government's concessions to the national insurance exemptions for the second time in the local elections in the local elections. One said: all of them are very sensitive to how the closer relationship between England lands.

Business leaders also say that they are anxious about the results of the summit and want to go faster to lose growth by Brexit. europe

The British Bank Governor said he hoped that the United Kingdom would be able to rebuild trade with the EU after the British signed a trade contract with the United States. Andrew Bailey said that it would be advantageous to reverse the decrease after the British -EU trade. The budget liability office estimates that BREXIT is reducing the UK economic feasibility by 4%.

Meanwhile, the government said that British companies are willing to approach hundreds of millions of pounds to allow France's resistance to access in a dispute over fishing rights.

Secretary of Defense John Healey told the BBC. We are ready to pay a fair stake, but we want to speak in the program while maintaining British intellectual property and export opportunities.

Starmer said in an interview that calm and practical approaches taken in negotiations with the United States and India to secure trade transactions will be contracted with the EU.

Starmer visited Ukraine and joined the leaders of France, Poland and Germany at the willing association with VolodyMyr Zelenskyy on Saturday to emphasize continuous devotion to this country.

Four major European defense for the first time with Kibe, Donald Trump, and the United States President Donald Trump, agreed to Russia for a 30 -day armistice and called Russia to arrive at the negotiation table.

In contrast to the government's approach to the Tori administration and Brussels, we will do this in a serious and practical way, and we will not rush the nearest microphone every time we twist or turn in negotiations.

He sponsored Nick Thomas-Symonds, Minister of EU, and this week that the UK said he would plan a controlled youth mobility plan with the EU. It was a pragmatist, and this is the approach that brings to this negotiations. We had a red line but were pragmatist, Starmer said.

However, according to government sources, the Youth Mobility Agreement will be properly explored even if it is mentioned as part of the reset contract later this month.

Starmer also suggested that the United Kingdom will match the EU for food and other standards as part of transactions. We do not want to lower the standard for food. We will not be involved or involved in a kind of competition on the bottom of the standard, he said. The British are proud of our high standards and want to maintain the standard.

The prime minister also admitted that Rishi Sunak, as in the case of North Ireland border dealings, would play a role in resolving the conflict. He said: ECJ has already played the role of ECJ. If you look at the Windsor Agreement, you are already there. Most people think that the Windsor framework has gone one step further.

He added that the UK is pushing more closely with the EU on law enforcement.

I want to work together more closely. I would like to take the best possible measures to share data. Like us where we can do more with Europol and lead to investigation in Europol, like us, like us. I was very good at it. Therefore, ambitious should work as closely as possible.

