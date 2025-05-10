Stock market news for May 9, 2025





Merchants were working on the New York Stock Exchange on May 9, 2025.

Nyse

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial slipped on Friday while investors were waiting for much awaited commercial discussions between us and Chinese officials this weekend.

The Dow of 30 shares lost 119.07 points, or 0.29%, and settled at 41,249.38. The S&P 500 increased by 0.07%, ending at 5,659.91. The Nasdaq composite ended the little changed session, ending at 17,928.92.

Translections with Chinese officials follow the United States and the United Kingdom reaching a preliminary trade agreement. Investors hope that this will lead to more agreements concluded quickly. That said, a price rate of 10% on the United Kingdom seems to be the reference base of the globe.

“Many commercial transactions in The Hopper, all good (big!)!” Said Trump on Truth Social, one day after announcing a preliminary trade agreement with the United Kingdom, which marked the first agreement between the United States and a global trading partner since the pricing announcement “of Trump in early April.

The president also wrote on Truth Social that a “80% price on China seems just” before the talks led by the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent with China counterparts in Switzerland this weekend.

Although it is a somewhat de -escalation on the current rate of 145% on China, it is always higher than much planned where the administration would go for talks in Jumpstart. Bloomberg News reported earlier than the rate could be reduced below 60% this week. It was not difficult to know if the president talks about a long -term rate rate on China or temporary during negotiations.

“This week's progress was encouraging, but we remain in reflux and flows of the news cycle, which causes reactions to the market. We are probably in a period of lateral volatility until we start to obtain tangible (calculable) results,” said Mark Hackett, chief market strategist on a national scale.

During the week, the S&P 500 slipped by about 0.5%, while the NASDAQ dropped by about 0.3%. The DOW dropped almost 0.2% during the period.

