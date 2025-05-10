



The United Kingdom imposed sanctions on major figures that said they were involved in Russian petroleum trade, which raises economic pressure on Moscow and is involved in Russian oil trade among Ukraine's ongoing negotiations for peace negotiations.

The British targeted five merchants in Azerbaijan, including Etibar Eyub, Tahir Garayev, and Ahmed Kerimov, described by Prime Minister Keir Starmer as the UKS maximum sanction package for the so -called petroleum tanker of Shadow Fleet.

Management's decision to sanctions indicates a significant escalation in Western efforts to limit Russian oil transactions. The United Kingdom, the United States and the EU have previously sanctioned companies that were known to have been involved in exports to Russian oil, but generally did not target individuals.

The extensive western sanctions system for Moscow allows Russian oil to continue, but is designed to reduce the income collected by Kremlin. As a result, Russia has helped bypass many rules by establishing a network of oil tankers, transport companies and traders.

Eyyub, Garayev and Kerimov were all involved in benefiting by supporting the Russian government by owning, owning or indirectly owned or indirectly owned by the CORAL ENERGY (currently 2RIVERS Group) directors (currently 2RIVERS Group), which is now involved in supporting the Russian government.

The UK has connected EYYUB with two companies of Nord AXIS LTD and BX Energy and sanctioned on Friday.

This is the first time that the authorities have publicly connected the Coral Energy and EYYUB, founded by Garayev in 2010, to trade Russian oil in accordance with the full invasion of President Vladimir Putins 2022. Traded oil.

NORD AXIS was established on February 15, 2022 before the Russian tank crossed the Ukrainian border. Five months later, in July 2022, Russias Giant Vostok Oil Project appeared as a trafiguras buyer of billions of dollars.

The terms of transactions between the two companies personally owned were not disclosed. TRAFIGURA said Nord AXIS accounted for $ 5.8 billion at the time of borrowing $ 5.8 billion in un recovery bank liabilities borrowed from Russian loan agencies. Trafigura did not mention British sanctions.

Coral said it had previously broken participation in Russian oil before the introduction of Western restrictions at the end of December 2022.

Kerimov, who were sanctioned on Friday in 2024, and two other coral officers, Anar Madatli and Talat Safarov, were originally acquired by the original shareholder Garayev for their management. They later changed it to a 2river group. The UK sanctioned 2RIVERS in December.

Kerimov said in a statement on the Financial Times on behalf of 2RIVERS, MADATLI and Safarov that sanctions ignores the proven records of legal behavior and continuous cooperation with regulators and supports the best international fields.

British sanctions are the first sanctions imposed with our company for the first time, and the tombs and unfair actions that do not recognize the practical reforms we have done, he said. Since 2022, we have reduced activities and ended the Russian energy market, which has been completely consistent with the G7 price CAP Coalitions requirements.

Eyyub and Garayev could not immediately present their opinions.

The United Kingdom also imposed sanctions on dozens of oil tankers and said that it has more than $ 24 billion in cargo since early 2024.

Starmer said in a statement that all steps to increase pressure on Russia and to achieve Ukrainian just and sustainable peace are another stage for British security and prosperity.

