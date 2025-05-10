The UK certifies the Protector Drone for Unlimited Operation.





The royal air force guardian RG MK1, also known as the MQ-9B, received a military type certificate (MTC) from the UKS Military Aviation Authority.

According to a recent DE & S (Defense Equipment & Support) statement, this certification can be operated without geographical restrictions, including areas with a large population.

“Protector RG MK1 has reached the following milestones: our experts work with general nuclear power to provide a new unprecedented aviation system, and after strict aircraft evaluation, it has received a military type certificate from military aviation authorities, that is, it is safe to fly without geographical restrictions, including areas with a large population in the UK.

This is important for further testing and development that can provide advanced intelligence, monitoring, targeting and scouting functions to the Royal Air Force. ”

Certification follows a strict aircraft assessment, checking whether the aircraft meets the Natos Stanag 4671 Edition 2 standard.

MQ-9B is now the first large aircraft system that has been certified, emphasizing the promise of UKS that UKS wants to integrate with intelligence, monitoring, targeting and scouting (ISTAR).

The manufacturer of MQ-9B, GA-ASI (General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.) celebrated the certification with groundbreaking performance. Linden Blue CEO said that getting MTC is Herculean's efforts to represent $ 500 million in 11 years to develop an unmanned aerial vehicle that can satisfy NATO aerial standards.

Blue said: we have invested more than $ 500 million as part of a 11 -year effort to develop an unmanned aerial vehicle that meets NATOS's strict aircraft standards. This included three flight test aircraft, an environmental test for Do-160g, and a full fatigue test for 120,000 hours. Our engineers have developed more than 140,000 pages of technical data, checking if MQ-9B has met the requirements.

MQ-9B integrates high-quality safety measures, including lightning protection, fire prevention system and fatigue and damage resistance building block design. In addition, Aircrafts Mission Software is separated from flight critical software to improve both safety and stability.

The Royal Air Force is currently delivering Protector RG MK1 aircraft in RAF Waddington. To date, the United Kingdom has received 10 of 16 spells.

Gp. Captain NEIL VENABLES, with the Protector Type Certificate, praised the performance. To win the first military type certificate, you needed many years of devotion and patience and evidence of all related efforts. It is a privilege to receive the first MTC of the Protector Air System.

In addition to the UK, countries, including Belgium, Canada, Poland, Japan, Taiwan, India and the United States, ordered MQ-9B to emphasize global appeals. This platform also participates in several American naval movements, showing diversity and ability to operate.

Protector RG MK1 shows significant developments of British unmanned aviation functions by improving RAFS capacity to perform ISTAR missions worldwide. For more information about this development, see the entire RAF news update.

