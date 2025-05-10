



The Women's World Cup will expand from 32 to 48 teams for 2035 tournaments in the UK.

This decision was confirmed after being reported by Sky News at the FIFA Council's virtual meeting.

The World Football's Government Organization said that adding 16 teams will “enable more countries and players to access elite competition.”

The Women's World Cup will be held in 2031, which will be held in the United States.

SKY NEWS first reported last year to expand its tournament to expand its male tournament.

The FIFA still had to ratify the 2031 and 2035 hosts after checking the place, but there was no rival in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Gianni Infantino FIFA, chairman of the FIFA Women's World Cup, not only plays 16 teams in the FIFA Women's World Cup, but also takes the next step in relation to the women's game by developing women's soccer structure through tournaments so that they can develop women's soccer structures from the overall perspective.

“In the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, the first team of all federation won at least one game, and the five southern alliance teams reached the melting out stage among many other records to set a new standard for global competitiveness.

The FIFA meeting began next week. In the Middle East Tour, Yo -Joo joined the US President Donald Trump and delayed arriving at Paraguay ahead of all football parliament next Thursday.

Image: Chloe Kelly scores British score in the Euro 2022 final for Germany. PIC: Reuters

This means that the number of matches will increase from 64 to 104 in the form of 32 teams, as can occur in the men's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

When there were 24 finalists in the 2019 Women's World Cup, there would be concerns in a women's game against more inconsistencies, such as the 13-0 victory of the United States through Thailand.

But adding 12 teams to the Australian-New Zealand tournament in 2023 did not have a one-sided result.

The Netherlands defeated Vietnam 7-0, but Americans only beat new immigrants 3-0.

After Spain-Portuguese Morocco did not submit a valid joint item as planned, the British-led bid was the only competitor in the 2035 Women's World Cup.

The UK should be able to cope with 104 games with the stadiums of the UK, North Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The UK won the Wembley in 2022 in the Women's European Championship.

Mark Bullingham, chief executive of the Football Association, said in April that “Hosting the first FIFA World Cup in the UK since 1966 will be very special with our national partners.”

Read more in SKY NEWS: Men who have reduced the pope by the famous Trin recognize the first massbargain hunting specialist.

Hosting tournaments at the UK, Wales, Scotland and Stadiums across the country will help to increase the popularity of women's games in the UK.

In the 2023 World Cup Finals, the Euro 2022 Final for Spain began with the British success and the 1-0 defeat of Spain.

England star Cloe Kelly told Sky News last year:

“I think that's the dream of everyone. British fans like football and we are ready to follow the team. So we think it's important to have a lot of celebration.”

