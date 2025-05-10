



Senior American and Chinese officials had talks early Saturday in Geneva in a first provisional stage towards the defiating of a trade war that disrupts the world economy, according to the Chinas State Agency and people close to talks.

The Vice-President of Chinas, He Lifeng, and the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, met after weeks of increasing tensions as rights on imports between the economies of the world, two largest economies have exceeded 100%.

The commercial dispute, combined with the decision of the American president, Donald Trump, last month to impose tasks on dozens of other countries, disrupted the supply chains, the unstable financial markets and the fears suffocated with a net global slowdown.

Trump said on Friday that a price of 80% on Chinese products seems right, suggesting for the first time a specific alternative to 145% samples imposed on Chinese imports. The location of the talks was kept secret, although a witness saw more than a dozen police cars outside a private residence in a green suburbs in Geneva.

Shortly after 9:30 am, the local time, Bessent, the American representative of trade Jamieson Greer and a dozen American delegates walked in the hall of the Intercontinental hotel, ignoring the requests for comments from journalists before focusing in waiting cars and proceeding.

The Chinese delegation started from another hotel, President Wilson on the shores of Lake Geneva, with large police contingents escorting the two convoys across the city, blocking all other traffic on their routes. At the end of the morning, the Chinese state media confirmed that the weekend talks had started.

The prices imposed on the Asian manufacturing giant since the start of the year currently total 145%, American cumulative tasks on certain Chinese products reaching 245%.

In retaliation, China has slapped 125% of samples from American products, cement which seems to be an almost exchanging embargo between the two largest economies in the world.

Beijing said the United States had to raise prices first and walk to defend its interests. Bessent said that meetings in Switzerland would focus on de -escalation and not on a big trade agreement.

The head of the World Organization of Geneva, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said on Friday that she had greeted the talks, calling them a positive and constructive step towards de-escalation.

