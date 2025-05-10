How to see Handmade Story Season 6 in the UK





ELISABETH MOSSS JUNE took a train with Baby Nichole, and it was almost three years since I walked straight with Serena Joy in the season 5 finale. The cliff hanger finally took a long -awaited follow -up measure when the handmade story returned to the British screen to start the sixth and last season.

Episodes 1 returned together when Serena fled in June and Serena in Canada, and this weekend episode settled in June at the refugee camp in Alaska, and Serena found an unexpected sanctuary at a women's settlement.

This last season will begin to build evidence of the original novel, the sequel to Margaret atwood's Booker Prize championship. The British launch is a few weeks later than the United States, but viewers are already seven episodes, and the new episodes are broadcast every week. She is a way of seeing episode 2 in England.

A place where you can see the story of a handmade in the UK

Episode 2 starts streaming in Amazon Prime video on Saturday, May 10 at 9 pm. There is an advertisement, but it is broadcast simultaneously on Channel 4.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime to see the story of Handmaids without advertising. Regular membership costs are 9.99 a month. But if you weren't a member of Amazon Prime for the last 12 months, you can join a 30 -day free evaluation version. In addition, Amazon Prime Video has 1-5 seasons in the back catalog if you want to catch it according to the premiere.

If you are not a prime subscriber, but you still want to see the show without advertising, you can join Channel 4+. It is 3.99 per month or $ 39.99 per year. Like Amazon Prime, Channel 4+ offers all seasons of the show.

How to see the American hand -made story

The story of Handmaids is exclusively aired on the US streaming service Hulu, which can be accessible only with the help of reliable VPNs and reliable VPNs. Hulu has already aired seven episodes in the 10-episode season.

The subscription fee for Hulu is $ 9.99 per month or $ 99.99 per year, and the Hulu subscription fee without ADS is $ 18.99 a month.

What is the Handmaids Tale Season 6?

The official Hulus Synopsis does not give up spoilers to the British viewers, and the official synopsis for Handmaids Tale and the official synopsis for the last season returned to the fight to destroy Gilead. Luke and Mo join the resistance. Serena is trying to reform Gilead, and Lawrence and Lydia's aunt think about what they have done and Nick faces challenging personality tests. The last chapter of the June journey emphasizes the importance of hope, courage, solidarity and elasticity to pursue justice and freedom.

In the trailer, we can also see that June collects the army of the hand to revolt in June against Gilead. In the trailer, June said we were afraid of them for several years. Now it's time for them to fear us. This is the beginning of the end.

Season 6 show runner Yahlin Chang said in an interview with the rich in TV that the adaptation of the upcoming Tatum will be teased in the sixth season. She said there would be a cliff hanger for evidence. Fans who want more to do more fans will get more from evidence. but [The Handmaids Tale] Many story lines are concluded in a very satisfactory way, but not all stories are not all story lines.

