The India-Pakistan conflict took a spectacular turn for the worst, launching nuclear weapons neighbors into a dangerous spiral of tit-for-tat strikes.

Then, unexpectedly, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States had negotiated the end of the fighting.

On his social platform Truth, he made the surprise announcement that India and Pakistan had accepted a complete and immediate ceasefire all the more unexpected since, a few days before, the vice-president JD Vance had insisted that the conflict was fundamentally, not our affairs.

Already, it was an emotionally loaded conflict, launched by the shocking terrorist attack in the cashmere administered by the Indians last month during which 26 people, mainly tourists, were shot by unleashed armed men.

To make things worse, in the Indian air strikes that followed, Pakistan said it has shot down five Indian Air Force planes in what would be a spicy for the Indian army.

Indian officials have denied any loss, but the evidence obtained by CNN suggests that some planes have been slaughtered.

However, the climbing of attacks at the bottom of India and the Pakistani territory seem to have concentrated spirits in Washington, which clearly put pressure on both sides to withdraw from the edge.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared in a statement that he and Vance had spoken to political and military leaders in India and Pakistan to obtain an agreement before the situation deteriorates more.

A few hours before the announcement of the ceasefire, India had struck Pakistani military bases causing furious reprisals from Pakistan, which launched rockets, artillery and drone strikes on dozens of locations in India, causing increasing nationalist calls to reprisals.

There are contradictory stories about how the ceasefire has been negotiated. While Islamabad praised us with the involvement, New Delhi minimized the cease to portray the cease-fire as a victory and saying that the neighbors had worked together directly on the truce.

Whatever the role of the United States, the White House did not frankly grow on an open door, it is not in the interest of the India or Pakistans for the conflict to continue.

The truce is also exactly the kind of rapid agreement that Trump hoped that he could make brokers elsewhere, as in Ukraine, where the conflict with Russia has been dragging for almost three and a half years.

In comparison, the intense fights between India and Pakistan seem to be finished after only three and a half days.

But this truce Trump cannot announce a lasting peace.

Even a few hours in the ceasefire, reports have emerged violations in the form of cashmere explosions administered by the Indians and allegations of cross-border attacks in progress. This can settle when the truce takes root.

But there is also a more important problem: the cease-fire agreement in the United States will not go about addressing the fundamental grievances that have been supplied for decades on the status of the Muslim majority, which is claimed by India and Pakistan and has an independent separatist movement.

The last confrontation on cashmere could end, but it is likely to return with revenge.

