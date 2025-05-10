American representatives have a sound alarm on the activity of the delaying wearing





On Friday, three American Democratic representatives of California visited the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to express their concerns after President Trump told journalists that the slowdown in the ports was a good thing.

Trump argued that prices are necessary to stimulate manufacturing jobs in the United States and that the slowdown in port activity means that we lose less money.

But steep rights on imports from the main business partners have led to less freight containers move in the two ports, which are the most frequented in the country.

The American representative Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles) turns the port of Los Angeles post-Tariffs while normally animated behind the scenes are empty behind on Friday. Unfortunately, Trump has embarked on a trade war without understanding the repercussions of his actions, said Gomez. It will cost them a lot.

(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

With a 145% rate on China, a 25% rate on Canada and Mexico and 10% of prices on dozens of other countries, the flow of goods in the United States should slow down considerably.

The drop in activity means fewer jobs for longshoremen and truckers, and lower higher prices for consumers, representatives said.

During a Friday tour in the port of Los Angeles, where the imposing cranes loaded cargo on pending ships, Gomez said in an interview that port workers and small businesses would be touched by prices.

The scene was less animated than usual, said port officials. Seventeen ships have already canceled their scheduled trips to the port of Los Angeles in May, said port managers, an event known as the empty veil which means that less freight is treated.

The cargo containers are stacked near the shore, because the normally animated berths are empty on Friday while Trump prices plunge the volume up to 35% that China ships cancel their trips to the port of Los Angeles.

(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The executive director of Port de Los Angeles, Gene Seroka, predicted at the end of April that the activity of the ports would plunge 35% over the next 14 days. The 17 confirmed vacuum navigations in May are only 225,000 equivalent units of 20 feet of cargo or EVP.

About four EVPs represent a job at the port, according to representative Nanette Barragan (D-San Pedro). Prices training effects could lead to significant job loss, she said, which could harm the communities of Long Beach and San Pedro, which they represent.

It was really worrying to hear the president, when he was asked about the slowdown, saying it was a good thing, said Barragan. It is insulting for people of ports and American families who will start to see the prices increase.

The port of Los Angeles, which covers 7,500 acres on the Bay of San Pedro, dealt with more than 10 million EMPs in 2024. A 2023 report revealed that the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach contributed $ 21.8 billion in direct income to local service providers, generating $ 2.7 billion in state and local taxes and creating 165.462 jobs, directly and indirectly.

A drop of only 1% cargo to ports wiped 2,769 jobs and endangered up to 4,000 others, according to the study.

A peak of activity in the ports preceded the department as goods with front loads before the prices take effect. While large companies such as Amazon and Walmart had this option, small businesses have probably not done so, said Gomez.

Mom and pop stores, average size and small people, they have no warehouses where they can just store things, said Gomez. I don't want them to undergo unnecessary pain.

Friday, representative Robert Garcia (D-Long beach) also visited the twin ports.

The reality is that no community will be affected by these rates more than long Beach, San Pedro and South Angeles, said Garcia. Sleeping dockers and workers, they are the fabric of the port.

A White House representative did not respond to a request for comments.

