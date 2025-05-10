



President Trump said on Friday that the United States could be lowered in prices on China.

“The 80% price on China looks right!” He wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform. “Until Scott B.”

The conciliatory tone of Mr. Trump's post intervenes while the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer should meet Chinese negotiators this weekend in Switzerland.

In a separate article, Trump said China should open its markets in the United States “would be so good for them !!!” He wrote “The closed markets no longer work !!!”

The two nations, which exchange billions of goods in goods each year, have been in a stretched dead end since last month, when Mr. Trump announced prices up to 145% on Chinese imports. China retaliated with a 125% levy from American products.

The upcoming talks in Switzerland represent the first publicly announced meeting between the two nations since the start of the trade war. A spokesperson for the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States suggested in a statement on Wednesday that the United States was the one to reach out and launch talks.

“After having carefully assessed the American messages, China decided to agree to keep discussions,” the spokesman said online online online. “Translections are held at the request of the American team.”

Last month, President Trump said that he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping concerning trade, but a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce then denied this, telling journalists that no negotiation had taken place.

An agreement would be a welcome sign for companies that rely on Chinese imports to support their sales and for American buyers who have already started to see online price increases.

Investors looking for a reduction less than 80%

Wall Street, too, is looking forward to a trade war resolution between the United States and China, which has stimulated market volatility in recent weeks.

“Investors do not pay much attention to the price of 80% of Trump on China seems right”, because people assume that this is only part of the negotiation process, “said Adam Crisafulli, actions analyst, of Vital Knowledge, told investors in a note.

“That said, media reports in the last 12 to 18 hours have suggested that American prices could be reduced to 50% to 60% as soon as the evening of the sun / Monday morning after Geneva negotiations, and if this does not happen (or if they are 80% reduced), there would probably be a significant negative reaction on the markets on Monday morning.”

An analysis of UBS Global Wealth Management also suggests that prices can drop below 80% suggested by Mr. Trump.

“We also believe that the American-Chinese prices will finally be settled by around 34%, because a more constructive tone and the start of high-level talks in Switzerland suggest that the two parties are open to de-escalation and a new negotiation,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Barchardi, investment director at UBS Global Wealth Management in CBS Moneywatch.

Actions increased Friday after Mr. Trump suggested that a new price rate on Chinese products could be on the table.

Trump announced a trade agreement on Thursday with the United Kingdom, which made hoping that the United States are progressing in the negotiation of potential agreements with other major business partners.

“Many commercial offers in the hopper, all good (great!)!” Trump posted on Friday on his social platform Truth.

Mary Cunningham

Mary Cunningham is a journalist for CBS Moneywatch. Before joining the company and vertical finance, she worked at “60 minutes”, CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News associate program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-tariffs-china-trade-negotiations/

