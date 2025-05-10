Elton John and Dua Lipa call Starmer for British artists of AI Copyright Row.





Get information by free update

Sign up for Media MyFT DIGEST, which is directly delivered to the received letter box.

Paul McCartney, Richard Cutis and Dua Lipa are one of the 400 best musicians, artists and media management who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer to protect copyright by artificial intelligence tools.

The letter will support the amendment next week to support the amendment to the legislation introduced by the cross bench peer, Baroness Beeban Kidron, to provide transparency and protection on whether the artist's work is used to train the AI ​​model.

Kidrons Amendment tells Tech Giants what individual work is done, from the film and newspapers to be used to train the AI ​​model in music and books. Through this, the company and artists can take responsibility for the AI ​​company for the massive stolen of the creative works that are continuing the creative works, the letter said.

This letter was also supported by senior news groups such as ColdPlay, Sir Elton John, Russell T Davies, Antony Gormley and Telegraph and TimeS. The Financial Times also signed a letter.

Baroness Beeban Kidron says the UK's creation industry should not sacrifice according to the interests of a small number of US technology companies Carl Court/Getty Images.

The amendment to the data (use and access) legislation was defeated by the House of Representatives this week, but will be re -voted by the House of Representatives on Monday.

The government has created its own amendment that guarantees the economic impact assessment of various options, and the minister is retreating from the preferred point of view, which means that the creative industry must refuse to scrape the AI.

Officials claim that all the options are on the table after consultation on various proposals this year.

The government spokesman said: we have consulted for the action packages that can work in both sectors because we want creative industries and AI companies to thrive. It was clear that changes would not be considered unless we were completely satisfied with working for the producer.

However, executives are still concerned that the technology group can ultimately ignore copyright rules unless the government provides legislative support that guarantees transparency and protection.

This letter warns that if artists have to give up their work, England will lose tremendous growth opportunities. And our future income, UKS warns that UKS status as a creative power and the technology of everyday life will implement British values ​​and laws.

The use of data bills is the latest attempt in the creative industry, which is the latest attempt to prevent the AI ​​group from using it without paying or paying.

Kidron said the UK's creative industry should not sacrifice for the benefit of a small number of US technology companies.

She added. The UK is in a unique position to replace global players in the international AI supply chain, but to determine that opportunity requires transparency provided in my amendment, which is essential to create a vivid license market.

Sir Kevin Brennan, a former MP and labor colleague, said:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/5a6601f7-a9c9-4f3b-a205-b4f8fe3e688d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos