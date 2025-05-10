



A former Pentagon entrepreneur works with secret American special forces sections, then pays and moves to Russia. He marries, radicalizes and begins to appear on the telegram channels as the leader of a neonazi terrorist group recruiting Americans.

Soon, allegations swirl that he is a Russian spy.

Although it looks like something Tom Clancy writes is reality: Rinaldo Nazzaro, better known as the leader of the base, once worked in drones targeting with the command of special American operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Recently, the Guardian revealed allegations of the interior of the base that he had long been suspected of working with the FSB, one of the main Russian intelligence services.

If it is true, the surprising revelation of Nazzaro is part of the well -documented global mission of Kremlins of extreme right cooptum and criminal organizations to carry out attacks against Western democracies.

This mission is very well alive.

The Kremlin plays the long game and is very invested in the development of assets that can be used to wreak havoc in the West, said Colin Clarke, geopolitics expert and research director at the Soufan Center who closely followed the refreshment of sabotage operations worldwide. Russian intelligence services use far -right terrorist groups to their advantage.

Since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the world governments have been in advance: without the unlimited military resources it had during the era of the Cold War, the Kremlin turned to the tactics of the hybrid war to undermine its enemies and its neighbors. A series of suspect secret assassinations, arsons and sabotage in the West followed.

Russia has also been accused of funding for far -right political parties, which can serve as a sort of Trojan for more harmful operations, said Clarke.

Part of this global mission included the use of disinformation to stir up xenophobic feelings online in Great Britain and elsewhere. The laundering of cash payments to far -right political parties through Europe thanks to dubious media has also become a pillar in the Kremlin Playbook.

But in some other cases, using connections through its terrorist group designated on a global scale, the Russian Imperial Movement (RIM), the Kremlin provided paramilitary training on the ground at the Swedish extremists outside their country, then returned them. In another distinct incident, Russia was suspected of having practiced Polish activists to try a false flag attack in Ukraine.

In some ways, it is similar to the way countries like Iran and Pakistan maintain links with the Terrorist Groups Cloline Clarke of the Soufan Center

Since Moscow can be strategic with regard to terrorism sponsored by the State, the Kremlin can cultivate relationships with these groups as a form of strategic depth, saving them for a rainy day, so to speak, said Clarke, referring to the base. In some respects, it is similar to the way countries like Iran and Pakistan maintain links with terrorist groups.

In October, the head of the Uks Domestic Intelligence Service, MI5, accused Russian agents of being behind the actions carried out with increasing carelessness on European and British soil.

Attached, there is not the same extensive proof of a similar direct action via the assets of the Kremlin using extremist groups of the far right, but there was no shortage of suspicions.

It was a joke that went around and we never confirmed it, but you tell me, said Scott Payne, a former FBI infiltration agent who infiltrated the base, on Nazzaros ties with Russian managers.

You have a guy who is a citizen, a graduate of Villanova, [worked] Somewhere in the army, was returned, radicalized, then moved to St. Petersburg, Russia, and to a Russian woman and children.

Payne, who recently published the name of the code of memories: pale Horse on her experiences in the base and other assignments with the extreme right as an office agent, explained that Nazzaro triggered alarm ringtones inside her group and the FBI.

I did not confirm it, but I was told that they had followed a million dollars via his account, but all he did was supposed to teach English? Payne said. It's going with the [modus operandi]RIGHT? If you talk about foreign influence [operations].

Nazzaro, who appeared in an interview largely in Baldaria on Russian state television in 2020, nursing that he was an agent of their government, refused any affirmation that he had harmful donors.

Information media recently led to the ancient and tired accusation of being a government agent, Nazzaro said in a telegram statement published at the end of April. I have never had contact with Russian security services.

But in April, the base unveiled a Ukrainian cell offering money agents to assassinate politicians in the country or attacking police and military targets. The backlash followed, with Ukrainian and American far -right telegram accounts accusing Nazzaro of being a spy in the league with Russia. He also coincided with information according to which Russia improved its recruitment of Ukrainian premises, which it sends during suicide missions in the Kherson region.

How does the base have money for [many] Bots and awards for actions? speculated an anti-nazzaro user affiliated at the base on Telegram. I wonder who finances them.

Sources in the American intelligence community had previously declared that there were suspicions that Nazzaro worked or funded by the Russian security services. At one point, taking into account his residence in Saint Petersburg, the former nervous center of the infamous mercenary outfit of the Wagner group, the theories were arranged to work with it. For a while, Wagner had had a close relationship with the edge and other neonazis groups because he sought to associate with foreign elements and to increase his world scope.

Clarke noted that the news that Nazzaro acted allegedly under the direction of the Kremlin was not shocking for analysts or outside the government.

If this is true, it will be interesting to see how Nazzaro has been recruited, he said. I would not be surprised to learn that Russia has relations with far-right groups around the world, from Latin America to Eastern Europe and beyond.

