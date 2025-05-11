Trump says the United States and China has negotiated “total reset” in pricing talks





Sensitive talks between the American and Chinese delegations on prices that threaten to upset the world economy ended after a day of prolonged negotiations and will resume on Sunday, an informed source of confirmed meetings at CBS News.

President Trump posted on his social media on Saturday evening after the end of the meetings, saying that “great progress” was made.

“A very good meeting today with China, Switzerland,” said Trump. “Many things discussed, a lot accepted. A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive way.

There was initially no immediate indication if progress was made on Saturday during the meeting of more than 10 hours between the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and the Chinese Vice-Minister He Lifeng in Switzerland. The talks, which could help stabilize the world markets, rustled by the confrontation of the United States-China, were enveloped in secrets and none of the team parties made comments at the exit.

Based on the interview with Bessent with Fox News last week, initial discussions were likely to focus on “de -escalation, not on the Big Trade agreement”. The secretary of the Treasury said that the United States and China had “shared interests” because the tariffs imposed by the two countries last month are not “sustainable”.

US trade representative Jamieson Greer is also in Switzerland alongside Bessent for talks.

Several convoys of black vehicles have left the residence of the Swiss ambassador to the UN in Geneva, which welcomed talks aimed at defusing trade tensions between the two biggest economies in the world. Diplomats on both sides also confirmed that the talks had taken place.

The talks took place in the sumptuous 18th century “Villa Saladin” overlooking Lake Geneva. The former succession was bequeathed in the Swiss state in 1973, according to the Government of Geneva.

The hope is that the two countries will reduce massive taxes – prices – they have slapped on each other, a decision that would relieve global financial markets and businesses on both sides of the Pacific Ocean which depend on American -Chinese trade.

In an interview with NBC News last week, Trump said that Chinese officials “wanted to conclude an agreement very badly. We will see how it all happens, but that must be a good deal”. The president also said that he expected to reduce prices on China “at some point”.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials said they were ready to negotiate with the United States on trade, but prompted the Trump administration to abandon its “unilateral” prices first.

Trump last month increased American prices on China to 145% combined, and China retaliated by hitting American imports with a 125% sample. The rates that are high essentially constitute boycott countries the products of the other, disturbing the trade which exceeded last year 660 billion dollars.

Even before the start of the talks, Trump suggested on Friday that the United States could reduce his prices on China, telling in a social article of truth that “the 80% price seems right!

Sun Yun, director of the Chinese program at the Stimson Center, has noted that it will be the first time that he and Bessent spoke. She doubts that the Geneva meeting will produce substantial results.

“The best scenario is that the two parties agree to defuse the … Prices at the same time,” she said, adding that even a small reduction would send a positive signal. “It cannot be words.”

Since his return to the White House in January, Trump has aggressively used prices as his favorite economic weapon. He has, for example, imposed a 10% tax on imports of almost all countries of the world.

But the fight with China was the most intense. His prices on China include a load of 20% intended to put pressure on Beijing to do more to stop the flow of synthetic fentanyl opioid in the United States. The remaining 125% involves a dispute dates back to Mr. Trump's first mandate and occurs at the top of the prices he levied from China at the time, which means that the total prices on certain Chinese products can exceed 145%.

During Mr. Trump's first term, the United States allegedly alleged that alleged China uses unjust tactics to give itself an advantage in advanced technologies such as quantum IT and driver-free cars. These allegations include the United States and other foreign companies to hand over commercial secrets in exchange for access to the Chinese market; Use government money to subsidize interior technology companies; and the outright flight of sensitive technologies.

These problems have never been completely resolved. After almost two years of negotiation, the United States and China have concluded a so-called phase agreement one in January 2020. The United States then agreed not to go ahead with even higher prices on China, and Beijing agreed to buy more American products. Difficult problems – such as China subsidies – have been left for future negotiations.

But China has not succeeded in the promised purchases, in part because COVVI-19 disrupted world trade just after the announcement of the Tharm Truce.

The fight against Chinese technological policy now resumes.

Trump is also agitated by the American massive trade deficit with China, which reached $ 263 billion last year.

Friday, in Switzerland, Bessent and Greer also met the Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter.

Last month, Trump suspended from the last month of high prices of 31% on Swiss goods – more than 20% of the samples which he plastered during the European Union exports. For the moment, he has reduced these taxes to 10% but warned that he could raise them again.

The Bern government adopts a cautious approach. But he warned of the impact on crucial Swiss industries such as watches, coffee capsules, cheese and chocolate.

“An increase in trade tensions is not in the interests of Switzerland.

On Saturday, Bessent said that trade talks with Switzerland were “very productive”, and that it was “optimistic about the speed of these negotiations”, quoting Mr. Trump's trade agreement with the United Kingdom which is still finalized.

“I am happy that we agree on accelerated commercial negotiations, and we expect a detailed Swiss proposal to be subject to the GREER ambassador by next week,” wrote Bessent on social networks. “Swiss companies have indicated their interest in investing from 150 to 200 billion CHF in new American investments thanks to the policies of President Trump, and we are impatiently awaiting our continuous talks.”

The United States is the second largest trading partner in Switzerland after the European Union – the country block of 27 members that surround the rich alpine country of more than 9 million almost. The American-diffed trade in goods and services has quadrupled in the past two decades, the government said.

The Swiss government said that Switzerland had abolished all industrial prices on January 1 of last year, which means that 99% of all goods in the United States can be imported into Switzerland.

Willie James Inman contributed to this report.

