



The Ministry of Defense introduced the Raven Air Defense System in a recent video of the official YouTube channel and provided insight into the way that an innovative system became the main asset of Ukrainian aviation defense networks.

This video has Colonel TASK Force Kindred and offers an overview of RAVENS development and operational efficiency.

According to MOD Video, the RAVEN system was devised and delivered within 3 months in 2022 and was built in the HMT 600 Supercat vehicle and was equipped with a surplus asraam air-to-air missiles mounted on the adapted rails of dismantled aircraft such as Hawk, Jaguar and Tornado. Use.

This fast innovation has become one of the most effective short -range aviation defense systems in Ukraine.

Colonel TODD describes Raven as a “amazing system” developed in collaboration between the UK industry, Raf Air and Space Warfare Center, MBDA and DE & S. He pointed out that he had a great success in Ukraine and has achieved more than 70%of success rate, with more than 400 participation. The system has been proven to be effective in drones, cruise missiles, potentially, aircraft and helicopters.

The RAVEN system can work remotely from a vehicle cap or up to 50 meters away from identifying, tracking and participating in the target using the game pad -style controller. This flexible approach allows the operator to maintain high response while maintaining relative safety.

As described in the video, Raven is praised by the Ukrainian group for reliability and useful within the Air Force network. Colonel Todd said: “The Ukrainians like this system. They said how effective it is and how important it is as part of the aviation defense network.”

This mode emphasizes that eight Raven systems were sent to Ukraine for the first time in 2022 and five additional systems were added. This project is scheduled to be disposed of using UKS's existing inventory equipment. You can support Ukraine at a minimum cost for the UK's preparation.

Colonel Todd describes the value of this project as follows: “Raven systems, vehicles, rails and missiles were used in the UK in stock, but no longer needed, and they were operated by RAF, otherwise missiles were scheduled.

