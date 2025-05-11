We are not authentic in talks on the Teherans nuclear program, says an Iranian official





CNN –

An Iranian official told CNN that recent indirect discussions with the United States aimed to approach the nuclear program of Teheran and that lifting sanctions were not authentic on the American side and were probably designed from the start as a trap to attract the situation to tension.

According to the official, who spoke to CNN under the cover of anonymity, Iran assesses the weekly interruptions and gaps in talks, who were against the preference of Teherans, as a political and media game of the American team and is now preparing for scenarios in which talks fail.

This comes after the special shipment, Steve Witkoff, warned on Friday that if the next series of talks in Oman were not productive, then they will not continue and should take a different route.

An American official told CNN on Saturday that the president (Donald) Trump was completely sincere in his desire to conclude an agreement with Iran and has completely committed to obtaining one.

The United States will ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon, but also wishes lasting peace in the Middle East, a new relationship with Iran and for the Iranian people to reach its full potential, said the American official.

Sunday talks should only be level, which suggests that the two parties will discuss a wider frame to move forward. CNN understands that the technical team, which is negotiating on more granular aspects of an agreement such as sanctions, should not attend.

Earlier Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is expected to meet Witkoff on Sunday, Tehran had received contradictory messages from the United States when different individuals express different opinions.

The Iranian source said that the American party was essentially not ready for significant technical and political discussions, adding that the United States gives short and general answers to the questions, ignore the main proposals and constantly modify its position throughout the negotiations.

According to the source, this situation has led Iran to conclude that the negotiations will probably not give the desired result in terms of rescue and economic benefits of the sanctions.

Consequently, Tehran is preparing for the next stage, the political, economic and other sectors having prepared the necessary scenarios in the last month.

The comments come after Witkoff, in an interview with Breitbart published on Friday, described American expectations for talks in some of the biggest details to date.

An enrichment program can never exist in the state of Iran again. It is our red line. No enrichment. This means dismantling, it does not mean armaments, and it means that Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan are that their three enrichment facilities must be dismantled, Witkoff said.

Iran said it was not negotiable that it was authorized to enrich uranium.

The Iranian source reiterated to CNN on Saturday that uranium enrichment on Iranian soil is a red line defined by Irans in negotiations, a fact that he said that the United States was well aware.

Iran has long insisted that it does not want a nuclear weapon and that its program is for energy purposes.

In his interview with Breitbart, the special envoy said that talks focused exclusively on the nuclear issue, a change from attempts by the first Trump administration to largely deal with Irans' aggressive actions in the region.

CNNS Jennifer Hansler and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

