



The essay for this letter is based on a dialogue with BANKE ADEBOLA (31), an accountant who moved from the UK to Saudi Arabia. She moved to the capital Riyadh in May 2024. It was edited with length and sharpness.

Since my husband accepted a job offer three years ago, I left my life in London after lifting my life in about three travel bags.

Now I am an accountant who works remotely in Saudi Arabia.

I will not lie. When my husband moved to Riyad, I said, “Let's stay for a year or two and return to London.” I didn't know what it was like to live here as a Christian black woman, but my song changed. I was surprised at how much I like here.

Things about Riyadh surprised me

It was not difficult to find an apartment because my husband had a friend in Riyard.

In the first year, we rented an apartment, but now we live in the compound now because it is closer to where my husband works.

There is no dress limit and there is a convenience facility, so foreign residents tend to be overwhelmed by compounds. Europeans, Americans and people around the world live in compounds, which are slightly more expensive than normal apartments. On the other hand, other foreign residents want to live with locals.

One of the first things I have to do is that most local residents don't depend on public transport because Riyadh relies greatly on cars and driving. Riyadh Metro Station was opened last year. This is very popular, but it still needs to drive on the subway.

In London, I will devote myself to drink coffee on the way back to the village on Saturday morning. There is no place as many places in London, so I can't do that here.

The Saudi government is trying to add more green spaces, but it is not yet easy to walk. It's too hot to walk half a year because the temperature can reach 113F.

The other was to wear clothes. When I heard about Saudi Arabia, “Oh, I have to buy a scarf or wear Abaya.” You do not have to make it a resident abroad.

If you are not a Muslim or from Saudi Arabia, you don't have to cover up like locals. You can wear what you want as long as you humble and respect culture.

Many Saudi Arabia, or those who live in Riyad are Muslims, so they are inherent in culture and will be called all day long. Many shops are closed all day long because people fast during Ramadan. Local coffee shops will be open at 7:00 pm at 2 am and have not been experienced before. Because he is a Christian, it encouraged them to accept my faith very seriously.

In addition, Saudi Arabia's workers are from Sunday to Thursday. I was still confused sometimes and took time to adapt to it.

So far, the biggest impact on my life is that my mental health has been much better here. I don't hate England, but I always had seasonal depression.

When it was winter in London, I didn't want to leave home, but there is nothing here. It is always clear in Riyard. The quality of life and mental health have been improved. I am lighter here. In particular, everything comes from the fast London corporate world.

Riyadh is a modern city that continues to grow.

Riyadh has grown since I first visited. My husband and I have met more overseas residents at any time in the last six months.

The government has the Saudi Vision 2030. They have introduced many new entertainment because they are trying to make Saudi Arabia the best travel destination. There are currently many boxing games, and last year we hosted a tennis tournament with Rafael Nadal.

If you visit, you will be surprised to see how much you like Saudi Arabia. There are so many things that tourists like the world can do with museums with exhibitions of various countries that show food and culture.

Saudi Arabia is much more modern than people give credit.

