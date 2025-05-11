



According to TUSELL's research, the British Defense Ministry (MOD) is gradually changing expenditures from the United States to Europe.

The RAF was built by Lockheed Martin at the base in Marham this week with two new F-35B lightning flying in Texas. However, TUSSELL's study shows that there is no change from US companies to click (click to click) in relation to defense expenditures: Crown Copyright

TUSSELL found that MOD spending with individual contractors increased 31 % between 2024-5 % in 2019. Between the first quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2024, the private sector contractor was paid 5.55 billion ($ 70 billion).

About half of the spending by MOD (and ALB ARMS length organs) was with a company headquartered in the UK, such as Rolls-Royce and Bae Systems. The rest of the lions went to US -based companies such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

However, since 2022, expenditures with US -based companies have noticed, and European suppliers have experienced growth. For example, the proportion of French companies has increased from 5 %to 12 %over the last five years.

The impact of the current US administration's decisions and presentations, including tariffs, has not yet appeared in numbers. Therefore, as MOD considers dependence, the transition from the US -based defense contractor can be much more noticeable.

TUSSELL says:

In fact, procurement expenditures increased only 5 %, but researchers mentioned “transition to more participation in Europe.”

As of the rate of financial expenditures, FM (Facilite Management) and construction have increased significantly over the past few years, and TusSell is mainly announced in 2021 and will be operated for seven years.

Digital and consulting accounted for 14 %of MOD spending in 2024.

TUSSELL has also found that since 2022, the US Department of Defense has reported about $ 700 million ($ 90 million) for project unions, including the F-35 Lightning Program. The F-35 program has had a checkered history for many years, and the software problem has led to a headache to provide the first British aircraft.

The video scene of the F-35B, which ends the British aircraft carrier after takeoff, was distributed online in 2021. The US Navy has lost a pair of fighters in aircraft carriers over the last few weeks.

Earlier this year, the F-35 jet has shifted rumors that the US was characterized by a “kill switch” that could remotely disable aircraft. There are few such scenarios, but the aircraft can block access by relying on US software.

Earlier this year, Portugal withdrew its plans to procure the F-35 fighters, citing the US political uncertainty.

This MOD will consider where the British authorities will consume supply chains and budgets when the British authorities are currently grasping the new world order raised by the US administration. Both public and private sector organizations must reconsider their dependence on the United States.

In recent years, more expenses for European -based companies than US -based companies can be accelerated for the next few years, where you can find an executable alternative to US solutions.

