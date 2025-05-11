



Donald Trump praised total reset in American-Chinese commercial relations after the first day of talks between senior and Chinese officials in Geneva aimed at defusing a trade war triggered by its tariff deployment.

The American president welcomed the very good discussions and judged them a total reset negotiated in a friendly but constructive manner.

We want to see, for the good of China and the United States, an opening of China for American affairs, he posted on his social platform Truth early on Sunday, adding: great progress made !!! He has not developed progress.

Earlier, senior officials in the United States and Chinese ended the first day of talks in the Swiss city to defuse tensions that threaten to hammer the world economy. Negotiations were to continue on Sunday, according to a source close to the discussions.

Vice-president of Chinas, Il Lifeng, met about eight hours with the American Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, and the US trade representative, Jamieson Greer, during their first face-to-face meeting since the two largest economies in the world made prices much 100% on the products.

The Trumps prices imposed on China this year currently total 145%, with American cumulative tasks on certain Chinese products reaching 245%. China has slapped 125% reprisal levies on American goods, cementing what seems to be a close commercial embargo between the two countries

None of the parties made any statements thereafter on the substance of discussions or has reported specific progress towards the reduction of overwhelming prices as meetings at the residence of the Swiss Ambassador at the local time ended unpleasant around 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).

Bessent, Greer and he gathered in Geneva after weeks of increasing tensions caused by Trumps Tariff Blitz from February and Beijing reprisals which reported nearly $ 600 billion in annual bilateral trade to virtual judgment. The commercial dispute, combined with Trumps' decision last month to impose tasks on dozens of other countries, has disrupted supply chains, unstable financial markets and muffled fears of a net global slowdown.

The location of talks in the Swiss diplomatic center has never been made public. However, witnesses saw the two delegations return after a lunch break at the villa of the United Nations Ambassadors in Colagny.

Earlier, American officials, including Bessent and Greer, smiled when they left their hotel on the way to the talks. Bessent refused to speak to journalists. At the same time, Mercedes vans with tinted windows were seen leaving a hotel where the Chinese delegation remained.

Members of the Chinese delegation after leaving sales talks in Geneva, Switzerland on Saturday. Photography: Denis Balibouse / Reuters

Washington seeks to reduce its commercial deficit in 295 billion dollars with Beijing and persuade China to give up what the United States says it is a mercantilist economic model and contribute more to global consumption. Beijing has rejected what he considers an external interference and wants Washington to lower the prices and clarify what he wants China to buy more.

The official Chinas news agency, Xinhua, said in a comment on Saturday that the reckless abuse of USS tariffs had destabilized the world economic order, but added that negotiations represented a positive and necessary step to resolve disagreements and avoid additional escalation.

Economic analysts have low expectations of a breakthrough. Trump said on Friday that a 80% price on Chinese products seems right, suggesting for the first time a specific alternative to 145% samples which he imposed on Chinese imports.

He suggested that the discussions were launched by China. Beijing said the United States had asked for discussions and that Chinas' policy to oppose the American prices had not changed.

On Friday, US trade secretary Howard Lutnick told Fox News: the president would like to work with China. He would like to defuse the situation.

Trumps press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the United States would not unilaterally drop the prices and that China would need to make concessions.

On Friday, the Swiss Minister of the Economy, Guy Parmelin, met the two parties in Geneva and said that the fact that the talks had taken place was already a success.

If a roadmap can emerge and decide to continue the discussions, this will reduce tensions, he told journalists on Friday, saying that talks could continue on Sunday or even on Monday.

