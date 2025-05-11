



The main economic officials of the United States and China will meet on Sunday in Geneva for their second day of high issues negotiations, discussions that are intended to soften tensions from President Trumps War.

Translections have major implications for the world economy, which has been shaken by the prices that the United States and China have imposed on each other in recent months. Trump imposed a minimum rate of 145% on all Chinese imports, while China has struck American products with an import tax of 125%.

These punitive samples already disrupt the supply chains of the world. US companies rush to find country products other than China, while Chinese factories are looking for ways to get around the American prices and to export more to Southeast Asia. At the same time, many American companies assess how much they can increase prices to help compensate for tariff costs.

Economists have warned that the commercial dispute will slow global growth and fuel inflation, which could tip the United States into a recession. These economic fears put pressure on Mr. Trump to seek an agreement with China.

After about seven hours of talks on Saturday, the United States said it would not publish any official declaration on the procedure.

Trump praised initial conversations as a success.

A very good meeting today with China, Switzerland, Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. Many things discussed, a lot accepted. A total reset negotiated in a friendly but constructive way.

The Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Jamieson Greer, representative of the United States, run the talks for Washington. For Beijing, negotiations are led by He Lifeng, Vice-Minister of Chinas for Economic Policy.

The prices have effectively reduced trade between the two largest economies in the world.

Before the meetings, Trump suggested that he would be open to the reduction of 80%prices, compared to 145%. However, the White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that China should make concessions for prices to be reduced.

The Trump administration accused China of unjustly subsidizing the key sectors of its economy and flooding the world of cheap products. The United States has also put pressure on China to take more aggressive measures to limit exports of precursors for fentanyl, a drug that killed tens of thousands of Americans.

China was firm saying that it does not intend to make commercial concessions in response to Mr. Trumps' prices. Officials insisted that the nation agreed to engage in talks at the request of the United States.

Trade negotiations this weekend were intended to prepare the ground for broader economic negotiations between the two countries. Economists have been skeptical about the probability of a rapid agreement.

We believe that the point to remember is to reduce expectations on what could emerge from talks between us and Chinese officials this weekend, Nancy Vanden Houten, American economist at Oxford Economics, wrote in a research note on Saturday.

Vanden Houten explained that even if the United States reduces the 80%Chinese import rate rate, the overall effective rate of import prices is three times higher than projections from the moment that Trump was elected.

But Mr. Trump seems ready to praise all the concessions made by China in victory for the United States.

Returning his call to China to open its markets to American companies on Saturday, Trump said: great progress made !!!

Amy Chang Chien contributed Taipei, Taiwan reports.

