



Twice in the past two weeks, communications between air traffic controllers and Newark Liberty planes, one of USS's busiest airports, failed to leave controllers unable to communicate with the pilots.

Fortunately, the breakdowns only led to massive delays, not a disaster. But they also have once again concentrated a hard light on persistent safety problems in American airports, which treat more than 50,000 flights per day.

Following this estimated ventilation of 90 -second communications on April 28, many air traffic controllers said they felt traumatized and that thousands of passengers have suffered hundreds of canceled and delayed flights. Friday morning, a brief radar breakdown left the radar screens in black for an additional 90 seconds highlighting a growing crisis.

Political leaders quickly criticized the jerky state of the air traffic system. Senator Charles Schumer of New York said that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was really a mess, while the governor of New Jerseys, Phil Murphy, has decided decades of underinvestment in air traffic control infrastructure, delays in modernization technology and inadequate air traffic control staff.

The Inspector General of Transport Departments found that at 20 of the 26 most critical airports, the air traffic control staff fall below the minimum level of 85%, with many controllers forced to work 10 hours and six days. After breaking the communications in Newark, several air traffic controllers were so shaken that they took a trauma leave, leaving this airport even more personal.

The Trump administration moved quickly to answer after the alarming episode of Newark. On Thursday, Sean Duffy, transport secretary, unveiled a plan to build a new cutting -edge system that would revise the technology used by air traffic controllers. Duffy said its plan would replace outdated telecommunications, with new fiber, wireless and satellite technologies on more than 4,600 sites.

Many people said: this problem is too complicated, too expensive, too hard, said Duffy on Thursday. But we are fortunate to have a president who really likes to build and know how to build.

Airlines and air traffic controllers have applauded Duffys' proposal, but several experts in the air transport industry have expressed fear of not failing, as well as many plans to repair the system. In a press release, The Modern Skies Coalition, a group of associations and experts from the industry, said: We are happy that the secretary has identified the priorities of what must be done to maintain security and remain a leader in air navigation services.

The air traffic control system has gone through difficult months. In January, a commercial jet collided with an army helicopter near the national airport of Reagan Washington, killing 67 people in the deadliest aviation disaster in the United States since 2001. Trump has disturbed many experts in the aviation industry and indignant many Americans while, even before an investigation, precipitated, precipitated to blame diversity, equity and inclusion.

On May 1, another army helicopter forced two flights to interrupt their landings at Reagan airport. Newark airport has undergone at least two other similar communications breakdowns since last August. A New York Times survey in 2023 revealed that close -up calls involving commercial airlines occurred, on average, several times a week with 503 air traffic control rounds occurring the previous 12 months on September 30, 2023.

For some, these last problems are part of a much older story. System personnel problems started when Ronald Reagan drew more than 10,000 air traffic controllers after their strike in 1981 said Sara Nelson, president of the association of on -board agents.

And these problems have been aggravated by its government's push of the government and the dismantling of the government. This is what put us on the track where we are today. There have been budget cuts and tax discounts for the rich, and everything that prevented us from doing the infrastructure and hiring and training projects we needed to have a stable system.

The nations air navigation system has just under 10,800 certified controllers, but their union, the National Air Traffic Controlrs Association, says that there must be more than 14,300, the number recommended by an arm of the FAA, called a collaborative working group. There are more than 2,000 controllers in training, and the union urged the Trump administration to increase the number of pipeline. The training generally takes 18 to 24 months, and to be aware to work in the most demanding airports such as JFK and Newark can take more than three years.

There is a shortage of controllers nationwide, but not to the extent that she performed in Newark, said Jeff Guzzetti, an industry consultant who was investigating for the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

There has been a shortage of controllers for years, even decades. This shortage was exaggerated by COVID; They could not conduct training for new controllers. Beyond that, they have always had a problem to find the right people with the right skills to control traffic and bring people to pass the course work at the training academy, then update them.

Many trainees abandon and do not pass their exams, and many controllers do not stay in work because it is so stressful. In recent years, the number of controllers has been relatively flat. The total has decreased by 10% since 2012 due to retirement and trainees not ending their needs.

It is not only the shortage of air traffic controllers. Its obsolete facilities and equipment and software, said Guzzetti. Many installations are still based on drives and copper wires.

He said: Everything is going to the head now in New York and Newark. Newark has always been the worst in terms of air traffic staff and modernization of its equipment.

Last September, the Government Accountability Office said that the FAA had to take urgent measures to deal with its air traffic control systems. He said that 51 of the Air Traffic Control Systems at the FAAS 138 were not durable.

DUFFY did not say what its modernization plan would not be said on Thursday. The House Transport and Infrastructure Committee indicates that it would cost $ 12.5 billion to revise the air traffic control system, but Duffy says that its plan would cost more than that. Decades of negligence have left us an obsolete system that shows its age, he said. The construction of this new system is a need for economic and national security.

On May 1, Duffy announced a related plan filled with incentives which, according to him, could overcome the workforce of the air traffic controller. It includes bonuses of $ 5,000 to the new hires that managed to finish the initial training.

Joseph McCartin, a work historian at the University of Georgetown who wrote a book on the strike of air traffic controllers in 1981, said that since Reagan had fired 11,345 striking controllers, the system was not synchronized.

The natural rhythm of the system has broken down and we never completely restored, he said. We have improved over time, but the FAA always has serious endowment facilities in difficulty.

McCartin added: [Elon Musks] Doge did not worsen things. The entire system with which federal employees operate has been terribly destabilized. The FAA exists in a world where this whole project of the federal government vacillates.

Robert W Mann Jr, analyst of the aviation industry, said that for 40 years there had been reauthorizations of the FAA approved by the Congress, but they did not solve the problems. Unless you do well, that makes no difference what you spend, he said. You will not have resolved the deep causes.

However, Mann said he had been confident about the safety of airlines. He said: there is primacy in this company. Whether you work at Airlines or FAA, security is the first thing.

Mann said that that day, when an airport faces a lack of breach of air traffic controllers or a planes wishing to take off like bad weather elevators, there will often be delays to ensure safety. I am not worried about security, said Mann, but I could be worried that my flight is four hours late.

Nelson, the president of on-board agents, said that the United States should be grateful to air traffic controllers because their work is so hard, stressful and important. They should be congratulated for working in a collapsed system, she said. They are those that we all have to applaud now. They love nurses during Covid, when everyone was released at 6 o'clock to hit pots and pots.

A big question is now whether the congress will approve money for the ambitious modernization plan of Duffys. Nelson said: I hate saying it was a canary in charm [the air traffic control equipment] was a problem. What happened in Newark is a sign of what will happen in other airports if we do not get the budget we need.

