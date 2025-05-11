Trump rents American trade negotiations from American China “ AMICALES ''





Watch: The United States and China are ready to talk about prices – which will flash first?

Donald Trump says that there was a “total reset” in American-Chinese commercial relations after the first day of talks between American officials and Chinese officials in Switzerland.

In an article on social networks, the American president described talks as “very good” and said that the change had been “negotiated in a friendly but constructive manner”.

A commercial escalation between Washington and Beijing saw the American president hit Chinese imports to the United States with 145%prices. China retaliated with 125% samples from certain American products.

After months of back and forth, the two countries meet in Geneva this weekend for the first time since Trump hit China with prices at the start of the year.

Until now, little information beyond the post of truth of the American president are emerged from talks. They should continue on Sunday and take place between the Chinese vice-president, He Lifeng and the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“We want to see, for the good of China and the United States, an opening of China for American affairs. Great progress made !!!” Added Trump.

Friday, the white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Washington would not increase the prices unilaterally and that China should make its own concessions.

The two parties published various other warnings before the meeting, Beijing saying that the United States had to alleviate the prices while Bessente stressed that the accent was on the “de-escalation” and it was not a “big trade deal”.

The Chinese state media reported that Beijing had decided to engage with the United States after fully considered global expectations, interests and calls from the country of American companies.

Last month, the BBC noted that Chinese exporters struggled with the United States’s prices-a company, Sorbo Technology, has reported that half of its products were normally sold in the United States and were now seated in boxes in a warehouse in China.

Meanwhile, the US economy has proven to have shrunk in the first three months of the year – contract at an annual rate of 0.3% – while companies were running to bring goods into the country.

The trade war between China and the United States intensified last month after President Trump announced a universal basic rate on all imports in the United States, on what he called “Liberation Day”.

About 60 business partners, which the White House described as “worst offenders”, were subjected to higher rates than the others. The list included China and the European Union.

Trump said it was a return on investment for years of unfair trade policies for the United States.

He also announced an import tax of 25% separately on all steel and aluminum in the United States, and an additional 25% rate on all cars and car parts.

It was announced last week that the United States and the United Kingdom had entered into an agreement, in which the 25% will be reduced to 10% for a maximum of 100,000 British cars-corresponding to the number of cars that the United Kingdom exported last year.

Cars are the largest export in the United Kingdom to the United States, worth around 9 billion last year.

