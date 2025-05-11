The United States warns major Russian assault in the middle of the truce of Putin's victory day





Russia could launch a significant attack on Ukraine during the period of a cease-fire declared unilaterally declared by Vladimir Putin, the United States Embassy told kyiv.

Ukraine rejected Putin’s call to a ceasefire between May 8 and 11 in honor of Friday’s victory day celebrations at Square, Moscow, to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Newsweek contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry and the United States Embassy to comment.

File photo: On May 1, 2025, a residential building in Odesa was damaged by a Russian drone attack. File photo: On May 1, 2025, a residential building in Odesa was damaged by a Russian drone attack. Oleksandr Gimanov / Getty Images why it's important

Warning from the United States Embassy for civilians to take coverage signals that kyiv said before, Putin's call for a three-day ceasefire during the parade was not sincere.

He also adds another obstacle to American calls for a 30-day ceasefire. Ukraine reported that Russia had continued to launch deadly attacks against civilians and that front line combat operations are underway.

What to know

The Kremlin announced a truce from midnight of May 8 at midnight on May 11, although kyiv rejected that it was a “theatrical” offer, especially since the hostilities continued during the self-proclaimed ceasefish.

The day when Moscow's red place saw the parade of military equipment in front of Putin and the world leaders, the United States Embassy warned that Russia has launched a “potentially significant attack” in the coming days.

The Embassy's Friday declaration urged American citizens to take refuge if there was an air alert, following the language previously issued as part of its standard security protocols.

The declaration called on people to identify the places of shelters; Download a reliable air alert application; Keep water, food and medication reserves; And follow the instructions of Ukrainian officials and the first speakers.

He did not give any details concerning the type of potential attack. The Ukrainian military mediator Militarnyi said that Russia would close its airspace on its range of Kapustin Yar missile tests in the Astrakhan region on May 12 and 13 to allow the launch of ballistic missiles.

A similar flight ban was set up on November 21 before a ballistic missile strike by a Kedr missile (Oreshnik) on the city of Dnipro.

Despite the supposed truce, kyiv said that Russia had continued to launch deadly attacks against civilians in Ukraine, and the Ukrainian army reported that front -line combat operations had not stopped.

Russian troops launched 130 guided air bombs against Sumy Oblast on Thursday, and a Russian drone killed a man in Kherson on Saturday morning.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia said that the Ukrainian forces have made four attempts to unravel the regions of Kursk and Belgorod in Russia and bombed Russian territory almost 1,500 times during the so-called truce.

The press release from the Russian Defense Ministry also said that Ukraine, Ukraine, organized recognition attacks and operations in the country's regions of Luhansk and Donetsk and had caused more than 5,000 ceasefire violations.

What people say

The United States Embassy in kyiv said it had “received information on a potentially important air attack that could occur at any time in the coming days.”

What happens next

President Donald Trump called for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, which kyiv accepted for the first time in March, but Moscow refused. However, the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has picked up an agreement on the terms of a ceasefire such as the kyiv allies meet in the Ukrainian capital this weekend.

