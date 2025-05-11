In accordance with the new migration plan, the time limit visa in the UK for the role of less than the graduate level | Immigration and asylum





Visas for experienced overseas workers will be limited to those who do not have a graduate -level job, Home Office said.

The bill was designed to reduce the net migration to the UK as part of the preview of a wider plan released this week.

According to Guardian's proposal, the standard skilled visa threshold is applied only to the tasks measured at 6 points in the regulatory eligibility framework (RQF), which corresponds to the standard A-level standards, not currently three.

According to the details of the home office, anyone who fills a job that is considered to be RQF 6 or less will be allowed only for this country for a limited period of time, and there is strong evidence of important lack of industrial strategy.

In addition, the employee of this sector, which brings overseas employees for this happens, should show that there is a plan to increase domestic recruitment and technology.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Yvette Cooper, welcomed the plan as a decisive measure to restore the migration by restoring control and order of immigration systems, raising domestic training and technology, and promoting economic growth.

On Monday, she will publish a document that plans for future legislation to suppress net migration as the ministers attempt to respond to the success of the regional elections in the UK.

Experienced visa levels have already been greatly reduced in the last few years, but additional obstacles to overseas hiring can cause problems with industries such as treatment and hospitality, and that more medical providers can stop their business without consistent government measures to attract British employees.

Another policy is to solve it in part by establishing something called the Labor Market Evidence Group.

Home Office consists of government officials of the government and immigration advisory committee (MAC), as well as public officials of industrial and technical institutions, and will inform you about places to rely on foreign labor and to reverse information about domestic technology.

Cooper is under pressure to further reduce net migration as the increase in reforms. Nigel Farages Party, which not only gained the control of 10 councils on May 1, and promises effective freezing to most relocation, has stopped polls on most national voters' preferences.

COOPER, who announced a skilled visa change, repeated the government's criticism of the previous conservative administration, she replaced the free movement. [in the EU] With a free market experiment.

The last government lost control of the immigration system and had no appropriate plan to solve the shortage of technology at home. This undermined the public's trust, distorted the labor market, and was actually damaged by both immigration systems and economies.

You can see how much professional visa change affects the absolute number. According to MAC data, the number of experienced workers entering the United Kingdom has already decreased for the past few years, while the number of degree -level technologies has been maintained at about 75,000 people every year.

Nadra Ahmed of the National Care Association said her group should investigate the proposal in detail, but about 70,000 employees are from overseas and are worried about the accidental results of a sector with about 120,000 vacancies.

She said that it is strange to make this sector more difficult because the statistics are clear because we cannot brought domestic labor because we have not organized fair wages.

And if this is not funded, the gap between the social welfare sector will grow. This will drive the provider out of the sector, which has a direct impact on the ability to help people who need support today.

