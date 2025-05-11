Hbos The Last of Us Review Bombing exceeds the Bombing of the Review of Games





The last of us

Hbo

The last season 2 of the United States is now heading for the last half of its fairly short season of seven episodes, and things were somewhat indifferent this time.

The first season of the show was greeted for having embodied the game well, apart from a few criticisms, and the critics and fans have mainly agreed to its quality, a 96% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 87%.

Season 2? Well, something has changed.

In the current state of things, season 2 has 95% critical scores almost matching season 1 while the audience score has dropped 45% compared to season 2, and is now at 42%. This is, ironically, something that reflects what happened with the game, which received criticism scores from top to bottom (a metacritic 93 and it has become one of the most rewarded games of all time) with a user score of 5.8 / 10. Now, the shipwreck of the second season of shows even exploded by this low brand.

The last of us

Rotten tomatoes

What's going on? Some complaints are different from the game, others are the same, others are somewhat confusing. Allows you to go through the different aspects of this, so as not to necessarily say that others are valid (well, I will throw my weight behind one), but simply point out what is happening.

Bella Ramseys Ellie There is of course that the ramsey does not look like the complaint of the Ellie game, but it was also true in season 1 and that did not lead these scores thoroughly. An advanced complaint is now that Ramsey does not look like Ellie, five years older, as the character is supposed to do it after a time jump, even if Ramsey is older than that of real life. A chorus is that Ramsey should have been refused for season 2, and additional complaints Ramsey act differently, generally more optimistic, than the Ellie game.

The last of us

HBO JOELS DEATH This is obvious, because a large number of players hated the early execution of Joel, a beloved character and the playable track of the first match. Here, he wanted to think that a number of shows observers would also hate this decision. However, it should be noted that these weak scores began with episode one, and even if they have lowered themselves since, it is something that happened from the start before his death, so it is not as if it was the only explanation (although it is certainly cited in many more recent criticism). Abby changes, this is an aspect with which I actually agree. I think that the modifications made to Abby, both in terms of physical size and the way in which his original story was immediately explained was a bad decision and made the whole murder less impactful. The show has now abandoned Abby for the duration of the season, and if they were going to do it, similar to the game, they should have left its story a mystery. I do not think it is the most well managed, and it is a key element in history.

The last of us

HBO other changes that may have been major, but other complaints have presented themselves with regard to other problems. Tommy in particular was an objective, given a battle scene in the city instead of being present at the death of Joel. In addition, the idea he left before Ellie to take revenge seems to have been abandoned, as far as we know anyway. The anti-marked war is simply no way to get around this. It is a factor. Exceptionally nasty criticism on the appearance of Ramseys. Hatred based on homosexual romance between Ellie and Dina, which flowered last week. And more generally, covering entertainment to live, I have simply seen this kind of thing intensifying even in the past ~ 3 years since season 1, and has moved away after the recent elections. You can easily browse negative criticism and see these complaints. Pisitives: Dina. Everyone loves Isabella Merceds New Dina.

I can agree that season 2 may not have been as good or impactful as season 1.. Is this absolutely giant quality decrease? No, this is not the case, and again, if you are a player, you have experienced something more or less identical to that in 2020, by replacing yourself to make fun of the appearance of Ellies for the appearance of Abbys, among others (the death of Joel always controversial). It will not be something to change these scores significantly now, but it was quite predictable, and we are there.

Follow me on Twitter, Youtube, Bluesky and Instagram.

Get my science fiction novels The Herokiller series and the Earthborn trilogy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/05/10/hbos-the-last-of-us-review-bombing-surpasses-the-games-review-bombing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos