Trump draws the director of the American copyright office, say sources





The Trump administration shot the American copyright office, two sources familiar with the confirmed situation at CBS News on Saturday.

The dismissal of the copyright register, Shira Perlmutter intervened after Perlmutter and his office earlier this week published the third part of a long report on artificial intelligence and expressed certain concerns and questions on the use of material protected by copyright by AI technology.

“This is an open question, however, how much the data of an AI developer need and the marginal effect of more data on the capacities of a model,” said the report. “Not everyone is appropriate for the additional increase in data and test performance will necessarily lead to continuous improvements in the real world in public services.”

CBS News contacted the White House to comment.

Perlmutter had held the position since October 2020, during the first Trump administration. She was appointed to the Post Office by the former librarian of the Congress Carla Hayden, who herself was dismissed by President Trump on Thursday.

Democratic representative Joe Morelle from New York, member of the Chamber's Administration Committee, said in a statement that Perlmutter's dismissal was “a cheeky and unprecedented takeover without legal basis”.

Morelle has hypothesized that there was “surely no coincidence that he had acted less than a day after refusing to make rubber Elon Musk's efforts to exploit work protected by copyright this week to form AI models”, in reference to the report published by the Copyright Office this week.

Last month, Musk went to his social media platform X to apparently express support for the abolition of intellectual property laws. Musk also has the XAI startup IA, with which in February, he submitted a failed offer to buy Openai, the company that operates Chatgpt.

Trump was a major AI supporter. Immediately after taking office, he announced a joint venture involving OPENAI, SoftBank and Oracle which will invest up to $ 500 billion in private sector to build artificial intelligence infrastructures.

The American Copyright Office, which has around 450 people, is a department of the Congress Library. He is responsible for registering complaints from copyright, registering copyright ownership information and administering copyright law, among others.

More CBS News

Scott MacFarlane

Scott Macfarlane is the CBS News justice correspondent. He covered Washington for two decades, winning 20 Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Awards. Its reports resulted directly from the adoption of five new laws.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-fires-director-of-u-s-copyright-office-shira-perlmutter-sources/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

