The economist who won the Nobel Prize was not worth the paper written with the UK-Us Trade. Political news





The Nobel Prize -winning economist told Sky News that the recent published British trade transactions were “not worth it.”

Keir Starmer and Lord Donald Trump announced the “first” contract with the phone call, which was broadcast live earlier this week, and the British prime minister welcomed the contract to find thousands of jobs in the UK.

The latest politics: Tories criticizes the proposal to deal with immigration

But economist Joseph Stiglitz said on Sunday morning with Trevor Philips. [the deal] With great achievements “.

“The contract with Trump is not worth the newspaper,” he signed a contract with the president and Canada during his first term.

“I will see it as playing Trump's strategy,” he said.

“His strategy is division and conquest, followed the weakest country, and put a strong country behind.”

2:45 How good is the British-UK transaction?

Last month, President Trump's announcement on the day of liberation was triggered to secure the UK-US trade transaction, which has seen that the global market collides after the import tariffs of various countries have been raised.

China first faced 34%of tariffs, and Beijing quickly struck the US with retaliation interest rates.

The United States and China now impose more than 100% tariffs, but this weekend, representatives of the two countries met for high risk negotiations.

Read more: UK -UK -UK -UK -Main Details of the Challenge Starmer Faces

Image: We announced this contract with Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ambassador Peter Mandelson in the UK. PIC: AP Image: Sir Keir Starmer called for a trading announcement. PIC: AP

Beijing clearly stated that the United States is very dependent on China in many ways in response to President Trump.

“So they started to negotiate now, but they started with the position of power.”

Stiglitz asked if the United Kingdom should focus on the relationship with the EU instead of the United States.

“My opinion is that if you have a good deal while working with the EU, you can do better than you did.

“After all, when you do everything, Trump is unhappy and he will run. If he is unhappy, I am for you.”

Among the conditions for the UK-US trade transaction, the tariffs on British automobiles and steel exports to the United States have been reduced, while the UK has agreed to eliminate tariffs on ethanol used to produce beer.

The agreement has also opened a new agricultural exchange, and US farmers can first access the UK.

