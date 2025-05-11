DW 05/09/2025





What do we know so far?

Preliminary transactions with British slashes for the British cars remove the duty of steel and aluminum, and open the British market to US farmers.

But the agreement signed by the White House on Thursday is not a “major trade transaction” that Trump played on social media.

Full -time transactions take several months or years to negotiate and must be ratified by parliament, which will expand the timeline further.

The bilateral agreement is an overview of a limited trade transaction, and a wide range of negotiations are needed to finish.

According to this plan, tariffs on the largest US in the United States will be reduced from 27.5%to 10%.

The rule is applied to the first 100,000 vehicles imported from the United Kingdom to the United States, and the government is focusing on the total number of automobiles in the UK. Everything above that figure is faced with 25%tariffs.

25%of Trump's recent British steel and aluminum imports are reduced to zero.

The White House statement cited the reason as “the economic security measures taken by the United Kingdom to fight the excess capacity of the world steel.”

The British steel plant in the northern UK faced closure until the government took control of control: Peter Byrne/Pa Wire/Picture Alliance

According to Trump's mutual tariff policy, which was announced last month, most other British imports will still face 10%tariffs.

The UK agreed to cut the tariffs of the US ethanol by zero, and US farmers will first approach the British market.

However, the United Kingdom was able to maintain the ban on chicken and hormonal treatment beef washed in the US chlorine, due to concerns about welfare and environmental standards.

The UK's National Farmers' UNION (NFU) warned that British approach to beef and ethanol would be disadvantageous for domestic producers.

Tom Bradshaw, chairman of NFU, said, “Our biggest concern is that the two agricultural sectors have a great burden of eliminating tariffs on other industries in the economy.

The tariffs of the British aircraft parts are cut into zero, the agreement closes the loopholes, cuts red tapes, and protects intellectual property.

It guarantees regulatory adjustments to create a safe supply chain for pharmaceutical products and to simplify the transactions of this sector.

This agreement also promotes digital trade clause and softer border data flow and improves cyber security cooperation.

Have a good deal for both sides?

Trump said, “I was happy to announce that we have reached a breakthrough trade transaction with England.

The White House said the contract would create an opportunity for $ 5 billion ($ 4.4 billion) for new US exports, including beef and ethanol.

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer said that limited transactions will be found in the British automotive and steel sectors and are only the beginning of trade improvement with the United States.

According to government statistics, it was the largest trade partner in the United States, but the large quantity of the UK is also a service rather than a product.

The British Ambassador of Peter Mandelson, who was with the White House Trump, said that the contract would prevent the dismissal from the Jaguar Land Rover facility in West Midland.

However, US automakers expressed strong opposition with Matt Blunt, chairman of the US Automotive Policy Council (AAPC). [parts] Half of the United States is half of the United States than in Mexico or Canada. “

US automakers are now facing 25%of tariffs on vehicles assembled in Canada and Mexico.

So what happens now?

The British government said the tariff cuts would be “as soon as possible.”

But this agreement is just a “in principle contract” that requires several months of detailed negotiations.

Excellent problems with drugs, food standards, and British digital service taxes that hitting US tech giants should be solved.

The completed transaction requires the approval of the US Congress, but some parts can be implemented by Trump by administrative order.

It is also necessary to investigate the British parliament, and important oppositions, such as American beef treated with growth hormones, can cause delays.

Can US-UK transactions be a roadmap for other countries?

The US-UK Agreement can create an atmosphere where other trading partners have a new low blow to the new tariffs of Trump's tariffs, especially China's Trump administration.

The United States and China will meet in Switzerland this weekend, and market watchers are looking forward to breakthrough in standoffs.

Last month, Washington raised tariffs on Chinese products to 145%, and Beijing retaliated with 125%tariffs from most US imports.

Many other countries, including Japan and Vietnam, lined up to talk with Washington to avoid the worst job between 10% and 49%, except China.

