The last series of nuclear talks with high issues between Iran and the United States ended, Tehran calling them difficult, but the two parties accepting new negotiations.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, confirmed on X that the talks had concluded, saying that they were difficult but useful for better understanding the positions of each other and finding reasonable and realistic means of dealing with differences.

An administration of a senior Trump gave a more positive assessment, telling CNN that the discussions were again directly and indirect and lasted more than three hours, calling them encouraging.

An agreement was concluded to move forward with talks to continue working on technical elements, said the manager, adding that the American team was encouraged by today's result and awaits their next meeting which will occur in the near future.

No date has been agreed for the next round, although Baqaei said that it would be announced by the mediator Oman.

Sunday talks aimed at fighting the nuclear program of Teherans and raising sanctions.

The fact that they perform a breakthrough, the talks have been the highest level in years, but the signs of firm progress are thin.

The two countries have expressed their desire to resolve their disputes through diplomacy. A central problem remains that Irans asks to continue to enrich uranium for its nuclear program, which insists that the United States calls a red line.

President Donald Trump, who heads for the Middle East next week, threatened that the United States would have used military strikes against Iranian nuclear sites, with the help of the Israel, if Tehran cannot conclude an agreement with his interlocutors.

The Iranian delegation was led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi, who declared before the talks that the American party occupies contradictory posts, which is one of the questions of our negotiations.

We were clear on our limits, added Araghchi, according to the Fars news agency.

Iranian officials told CNN on Saturday that recent discussions with the United States were not authentic on the American side. The Iranian source has also reiterated that the authorization to enrich Uranium on Iranian soil is a red line defined by Irans in negotiations.

The American special envoy Steve Witkoff, who directed the American side, warned that if this session of talks was not productive, then they will not continue and should take a different route.

Addressing Breitbart, Witkoff has described the United States expectations for talks, including in the enrichment program for uranium countries. An enrichment program can never exist in the state of Iran again. It is our red line. No enrichment, he said.

Iran said it will not make its ability to enrich uranium. The country has long insisted that it does not want a nuclear weapon and that its program is for energy purposes.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, warned last month that Iran was not far from having a nuclear bomb.

It's like a puzzle. They have the pieces, and one day they could possibly assemble them, said Grosi to the French newspaper Le Monde.

This story has been updated.

