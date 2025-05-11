



May 10, 2025, 10:53 a.m.

Guangzhou, China – Italy, Canada and Jamaica reached the mixed 4×100 meter relay final at the world's beginning of the event while the United States experienced various fortunes during a dramatic opening day at the world athletics relays on Saturday.

Victory in 41.15 seconds in the first round in the middle of difficult conditions in the Chinese city south of Guangzhou after a rain period earned the Italians a place in the medal to be held on Sunday.

They will be joined by France, which finished second in 41.28 seconds, while the United States – the prerace favorite – saw its hopes to move forward when Jada Mowatt and Kendal Williams have bothered their stick exchange during the second change.

Jamaica's mixed sprint quartet timed 41.04 seconds to pour Great Britain by a hundredth of a second in the next heat. Jamaica could deploy the triple Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and the former world champion Yohan Blake in the final.

Publisher's choice

1 related

Canada crossed the line in a 40.90 seconds burning second in 41.15 seconds from Australia in the third round to send a warning to its rivals.

The Americans caught up with their error by assaulting in the mixed final 4x400m, also sealing their place in the event at the Tokyo World Championships in September.

World record holders will be joined in the Guangzhou final by Belgium, Australia, Ireland, Great Britain and South Africa, Kenya and Poland.

Spain was the fastest in the women's 4×100 relay in front of Jamaica and Belgium, refining 42.18 seconds, while South Africa dominated the male event with Akani Simpine anchoring its team with a joint duration of 37.84 seconds.

Japan, which has been assured of a place in the worlds as a host, has equaled the efforts of South Africa in their heat to finish in front of the Olympic Canada champions.

The American female team has increased the shoulders of the increasingly humid conditions to reach the schedules of the 4×400 race, while the male quartet finished third in its heat and will have to wait until Sunday to reserve its place in the worlds.

The men of South Africa were again the fastest in this event with an exact three -minute world lead time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/olympics/trackandfield/story/_/id/45082170/mixed-results-us-relay-teams-botched-4×100-exchange The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos