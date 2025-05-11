



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Irans, Abbas Araghchi, visited Saudi Arabia and Qatar for consultations with the fourth cycle of indirect nuclear talks with the United States, which will take place in Oman on Sunday.

The future orientation of the Irans nuclear program, its enrichment of uranium and the reduction in sanctions remain the main problems.

Speaking later on Saturday in Doha, Araghchi said that if USS's objective was to deprive Iran of its nuclear rights, Tehran would not decrease any of our rights.

Iran insists that its program is for civilian purposes and that it does not intend to continue a nuclear weapon.

Araghchi told Al Jazeera in Doha, I always said that if the goal of an agreement was to ensure that Iran would never have [a] Nuclear weapon which is already granted and an agreement would be within our reach.

But if there are unrealistic statements on the other side, then we will have problems, he said.

In an interview with Breitbart News on Friday, President Donald Trumps Special, Steve Witkoff, who will attend talks in Oman, said the United States would take [Iran] To their word that they do not want nuclear weapons, but have exposed specific conditions to verify such a position.

If this is what they feel, their enrichment facilities must be dismantled. They cannot have centrifuges. They must switch all their fuel to have there and send it to a distant place and they must convert to a civil program if they want to manage a civil program, he said.

The American Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, raised the possibility that Iran imported uranium enriched for any civil energy.

The tour of Araqhchis Gulf on Saturday came after Tehran confirmed the last round on Friday: negotiations are progressing, and of course, the more consultations and opinions are necessary, said Araghchi in the remarks presented by the Iranian state media.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Omanes, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, said on Friday that after coordination with Iran and the United States, delayed talks would continue in Muscat. The fourth round, initially scheduled for May 3 in Rome, has been postponed to what Oman described as logistical reasons.

Current dispute on the nuclear program

The talks are in the context of a long -standing dispute on Irans' nuclear ambitions. Reunion is the last effort to revive diplomacy after years of increasing tensions.

Successive American administrations have sought to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. A sustained effort of the global powers during the Barack Obama administration led to a 2015 agreement called the Complete Complete Action Plan (JCPOA).

The multilateral agreement has created a framework for Iran to receive the essential relief of international sanctions, in exchange for reducing its enrichment of uranium and submission to inspections of its nuclear installations.

But when Trump succeeded Obama as an American president, he unilaterally withdrew the United States from the nuclear agreement in 2018, which collapsed from the agreement.

Some Western countries argue that the Irans program, accelerated after the American rating of the 2015 agreement, aims to develop weapons. Tehran maintains that its nuclear activity is entirely civil.

Trump himself recognized the tensions in his policy on Iran, affirming at the start of his second term that the Bellician councilors pushed him to intensify the pressure reluctantly.

In an interview Thursday, Trump said he wanted a total verification that Irans challenged nuclear work, but by diplomacy.

I prefer to conclude an agreement that seeing military action, Trump told the host of radio-high-preservative Hugh Hewitt.

There are only two alternatives to blow them well or to explode them viciously, said Trump.

Awareness of the Gulf of Irans

Arabian trips to Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Saturday are part of what he describes as continuous consultations with neighboring states.

He said visits to respond to concerns and mutual interests concerning the nuclear issue.

Araghchi told Al Jazeera on Saturday that Iran was regularly in contact with Saudi Arabia, but the purpose of this visit was to consult our Saudi colleagues, especially on Iran-US talks.

We want to make sure that you know all the bodysuits on board, and there would be no concern, so I hope that when we arrive at an agreement, he said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed on Saturday the presence of a technical delegation in talks in Oman.

In an interview with Mehr News, Baghaei said that the Iranian delegation is made up of experts and specialists relevant to the current phase of negotiations. He did not comment on the American team.

