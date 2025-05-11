



The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the civil enrichment of uranium cannot be subject to any agreement, because Tehran and Washington have set themselves for more talks.

Tehran, Iran, a fourth cycle of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States concluded in the Omanaise capital, Muscat, the Irans Ministry of Foreign Affairs describing them as difficult but useful.

After about three hours of negotiations on Sunday, the spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei described talks as difficult but useful talks to better understand the positions of each other and find reasonable and realistic means of dealing with differences.

The next round will be coordinated and announced by Oman, he said in an article on X.

Before the start of the talks, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, told State media that Iran had a legal right to the civil enrichment of uranium which cannot be subject to any agreement.

An Iranian nuclear contract of 2015, of which US President Donald Trump withdrew during his first mandate, allowed Iran to continue his civilian nuclear activity but exercised restrictions on the enrichment of uranium to prevent Tehran from making a nuclear bomb.

Enrichment is one of the achievements and honors of the Iranian nation. We paid a heavy price for enrichment. The blood of our nuclear scientists has been overthrown for this achievement, he said in reference to scientists murdered by Israel over the years.

But Araghchi said Tehran was determined to provide verifiable insurances that she will not be able to develop a nuclear bomb, which was prevailing on the main request.

Araghchi visited Saudi Arabia and Qatar and met senior officials to coordinate in the perspective of the last nuclear talks.

On Sunday, in the Omanaise capital, the first Diplomat of Irans was accompanied by his deputies and other members of the team responsible for technical talks that Iran still emphasizes the indirectly outfit by Omanaise mediation.

Tehran has also repeatedly expressed his concerns about the contradictory remarks made to the media by American negotiators, who are led by friends and long -established Steve Witkoff.

In the contribution of Muscat talks, Witkoff again called the complete dismantling of the Irans nuclear program, including key sites in Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior officials have suggested that Iran must import enriched uranium.

The fourth round of the talks was scheduled for early May, but was postponed because Oman quoted logistical reasons.

The delay came after the United States did not confirm its participation and in the middle of a series of major fires in several Iranian cities, including one caused by an explosion in the port city of Bandar Abbas which killed dozens of people and injured more than 1,200.

Trump dismissed national security advisor Mike Waltz, an Iranian hawk this month after Waltz coordinated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and pleaded for war with Iran.

Trump, his team and Israel have repeatedly threatened to launch devastating military strikes on Iran and its infrastructure if talks do not produce results soon.

Meanwhile, the United States continued to stack the sanctions against Iran with the Treasury Department in black list A Chinese chemical group and three port operators on Thursday in an attempt to target Iranian oil exports.

In the midst of its maximum pressure against Iran, the United States has also promised to conduct Iranian oil exports to zero while Tehran continued to send its oil mainly to China despite the sanctions.

Trump launched the sanctions campaign in 2018 after having unilaterally renate the 2015 nuclear agreement with global powers that put verifiable and strict limits on Irans' nuclear capacities in exchange for sanctions to the country's lifting.

The agreement has limited the enrichment of Irans from Uranium to 3.67% using first generation centrifuges on limited sites, but it had time limits and sunset clauses which affirmed that Trump has made it the worst matter of all time.

Iran currently enriches up to 60%, which is close to the more than 90% necessary to make a nuclear bomb, but the International Atomic Energy Agency said that Tehran had made no effort to produce a weapon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/11/iran-says-nuclear-enrichment-non-negotiable-before-us-talks-in-oman

