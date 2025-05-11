The White House claims that the commercial agreement in China concluded after the productive discussions in Geneva | US News





The White House announced on Sunday that a trade agreement with China had been concluded after two days of talks in Geneva.

The announcement, in a press release, comes after the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, told journalists that there had been substantial progress in the talks between his team and that of the Chinese vice-president, Il Lifeng, in Geneva, on the commerce warfare between the two largest economies in the world triggered by Donald Trumps.

In remarks published on social networks by the White House, Bessent said that it would give more details on Monday, but I can tell you that the talks were productive.

I am happy to announce that we have made substantial progress between the United States and China in very important commercial talks, Bessent to journalists told.

The representative of American trade, Jamieson Greer, who spoke alongside Bessent, suggested more strongly than an agreement had been concluded.

It is important to understand how fast we have agreed, which reflects that the differences were perhaps not as tall as perhaps, said Greer.

Do not forget why was first here, he added. The United States has a massive trade deficit of $ 1.2 billion of dollars, so the president declared a national emergency and imposed prices, and was convinced that the agreement that we have concluded with our Chinese partners will help us to resolve, to resolve this national emergency.

Bessent said he had informed Trump about talks about talks.

Reunion was the first face to face interaction between Bessent, Greer and him since the two largest economies have imposed prices much greater than 100% on goods.

Although Bessent said that the bilateral prices were too high and had to fall into a de -escalation decision, he did not propose any details of the agreed reductions and took no questions from journalists.

On Saturday evening, Trump wrote on his social media platform that the two parties worked on a total reset … in a friendly but constructive manner.

Many things discussed, have accepted a lot, Trump posted. We want to see, for the good of China and the United States, an opening of China for American affairs. Great progress made !!!, added Trump. Trumps Rhetoric that China must be opened to American affairs seemed to ignore half a century of trade between the two nations since one of his political heroes, Richard Nixon, visited China in 1972.

The American secretary of trade, Howard Lunick, confirmed to CNN that the United States will continue to maintain a reference rate of 10% in place in the foreseeable future, even on the imports of the nations with which the United States concludes trade agreements.

On Sunday, Kevin Hassett, director of the national economic council, said: what will happen in all likelihood is that relations will be restarted. It seems that the Chinese is very impatient to play ball and renounce the things they really want to rebuild a relationship that is ideal for both of us.

Last week, Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a limited bilateral trade agreement.

Hassett said that the British agreement had provided a truly exciting plan and that it had been informed of 24 agreements with other nations that are in preparation. They all look like the British agreement a bit but everyone is tailor-made, he said.

Meanwhile, Lutnick rejected the reports of Dock Workers and Truckers losing their jobs as a result of prices.

This is just a problem in China at the moment, said Libnick. The rest of the world is 10% [tariffs]. So don't do it too much.

Prices will remain stable once this policy is over, added Lodnick.

Reuters contributed the reports

