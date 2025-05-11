The United States has a plan to put food in Gaza. Higher aid groups oppose the ideaExBulletin





The Palestinians expect food given in a distribution center in Beit Lahiya, Northern Gaza Strip, Sunday March 16, 2025.

Toggle legend Abdel Kareem Hana / AP

Like Aviv, Israel on the eve of President Trump's visit to the Arab Allies in the Gulf, the United States and Israel announced a plan to allow food and essential return supplies to Gaza after a ten-week Israeli ban which, according to humanitarian workers, leads to rampant hunger in the territory.

This is the result of the Trump administration’s pressure on Israel to allow aid to Gaza, according to a familiar person with the details that have spoken on condition of anonymity to discuss internal diplomacy.

The proposed solution would only provide food and help around 60% of Gaza civilians initially, according to a copy of the proposal examined by NPR. Key details remain unresolved, as executed or pays it.

The program is a subject about the previous policy of Israel to retain Hamas pressure aid to release Israeli hostages. The United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabe says that Israel is fully on board with the new proposal.

“President Trump clearly said that one of the most urgent things that has to happen is a humanitarian aid in Gaza, and he has loaded all his team to do everything possible to accelerate this and as quickly as possible to obtain humanitarian aid, to the people,” Huckabee told a press conference on Friday.

The Palestinians walk alongside the UNRWA closed humanitarian aid distribution center, the United Nations agency to help Palestinian refugees in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Switch Jehad Alshrafi / AD legend what the new help plan would look like

The Gaza population would be forced to move south to receive aid in a new area curly by the Israeli soldiers, to prevent members of Hamas from access, said a head of Israeli defense to journalists, speaking on condition of anonymity to disclose details.

According to a 14 -page proposal examined by NPR, a private charitable organization recently recorded in Switzerland called the Gaza Humaninian Foundation would establish four aid distribution sites and distribute prepacal foods, hygiene kits and medical supplies.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Gideon Saar, publicly approved the American plan on Sunday and called the countries and groups to cooperate.

“This will allow the help of going directly to the people. Hamas should not be allowed to get their hands on it,” said Saar. Israeli soldiers “will not allocate help. They will get the perimeter”.

Israel claims that Hamas took advantage of help deliveries, seizure of supplies, take advantage of black market sales and use a help distribution to assert its Gaza control. UN officials say that there is no large -scale hijacking in Gaza.

“The help we coordinate goes to the people for whom it is intended,” said Olga Cherevko of the United Nations Bureau for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. “We have mechanisms in place that help mitigate this, including surveillance during and after distribution, hotlines to report incidents and our responsibility to donors.”

Israel says that he will first wait for Trump to finish his trip this week in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, to allow the possibility of making the cease-fire and hostage release with Hamas.

If no agreement emerges by then, Israel promises to start deploying this plan, combined with intensified military soil operations and the seizure of more territory in Gaza.

The Palestinians receive humanitarian aid distributed by UNRWA, the United Nations agency helping Palestinian refugees in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

Switch Jehad Alshrafi legend / after many plan details are still not resolved

According to the written proposal, the four initial aid distribution sites would serve a combined total of 1.2 million Palestinians. This represents only 60% of the 2.1 million Palestinians estimated in Gaza. Huckabee said that aid distribution would be extended to serve more important populations.

The main help organizations working in Gaza refuse to cooperate with the proposal, as presented by Israeli officials with the UN and its aid partners. Humanitarian groups say they cannot work with a program that refuses to help anyone looking for it, even the belligerents.

“It contravenes fundamental humanitarian principles and seems designed to strengthen the control of life suspension elements as a tactics of pressure in the context of a military strategy,” the United Nations and its Gaza aid partners said in a joint press release. “We will not participate in any scheme that does not adhere to the world humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality.”

The United States says that it is still in talks with aid professionals to finalize who would direct the program. Huckabee said he didn’t have the details about who would finance the program, but quoted some contributors who wanted to stay nameless.

The Palestinians receive bags of flour and other humanitarian aid distributed by UNRWA, the United Nations agency helping Palestinian refugees in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

Switch Jehad Alshrafi / AP legend why humanitarian aid groups oppose the program

The American aid program proposed for Gaza would be a significant difference compared to the system established by not led by NO for a long time the cornerstone of the humanitarian response in conflict zones, according to aid experts.

It would bypass the already existing system for aid delivery, replacing around 400 United Nations distribution points across Gaza by approximately four distribution points, which, according to experts, would overwhelm the system and make it difficult to distribute hundreds of thousands of people.

This would advance Israel's plans to force Palestinians to move from north to South Gaza on the Egyptian border, with possible plans for the migration of Gaza Palestinians. These are Israeli military strategies that humanitarian organizations do not want to approve.

During the war in Iraq, private security groups provided civilian aid in the parameters of the Iraqi army, which led to ethical concerns, according to experts in aid.

“The idea of ​​obtaining aid is very important, but the way the help is delivered is just as important. And there are massive red flags everywhere for this plan,” said Paul Spiegel, director of the Center for Humanitarian Health at Johns Hopkins University.

Fatma Tanis of NPR has reported to Washington, DC

