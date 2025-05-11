Slightly unusual “atmospheric river” event to strike south-east of the United StatesExBulletin





A jet stream over the Gulf of Mexico will likely reach an area that it generally does not touch: the southeast of the United States.

From this weekend until Monday and Tuesday, generalized precipitation in the region could lead to 4 to 6 inches of rain, said the National Weather Service. Isolated spots should see up to 12 inches of rain.

Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina should see most of the effects of the atmospheric river.

The chances of rain in the region “will increase later this weekend, with the potential of strong precipitation from Monday to Tuesday, which could lead to floods,” said NWS early on Saturday.

An atmospheric river is essentially a concentrated area of ​​water vapor which carries large amounts of water in the sky.

They usually come from the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean and land in the west of the United States, but not this time.

“California receives a lot of precipitation in winter from them,” said Andrew Hazelton, a scientist associated with the University of Miami, where he works with the Noaa.

But it is not uncommon for atmospheric rivers to land in areas outside of California, he said. They generally occur because of a “cutting stroke”, according to Hazelton when the Jet Stream of the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean is cut. This cut leads to a diversion. It transforms the jet flow into a closed system at low pressure. When many events in the atmospheric river hit directly from east to west, the roads closed at low pressure to the east.

This event in the southeast could well help certain areas that have seen recent droughts, the scientist said.

Some regions of Florida, including the center of Florida, have had a dry winter and attend a drought. More precipitation in these places could compensate for the hard cold season.

“When you have too much rain in a short period of time, it can be a threat of sudden flood and flood,” said Hazelton. “So, I would keep an eye on it, but I hope it will be more beneficial.”

Small streams, streams and low areas could see some additional water, according to Hazelton.

For areas subject to floods, the same precautions for any other high precipitation event are always.

“Do not forget to turn around, is not drowned,” said Hazelton about the atmospheric river event that could cause floods in certain areas. “If you have come out and there is a sudden flood, do not try to browse it because it is the thing. Just a few centimeters of water can eliminate you. Be safe and stay on high terrain until the water is disappeared.”

