I can no longer see the future in the UK: New Citizenship Guidelines Close refugees | Immigration and asylum





On February 9 this year, refugee shooting director Ayman Alhussein was planning a future career and preparing to apply for British citizenship. On February 10, everything changed for tens of thousands of others.

That day, the government announced that despite the permission of refugees to live and work in England, the right to apply for British citizenship will generally be rejected.

The pastor's reasoning is that refugees arrive here illegally due to dangerous journey to England, so they often do not meet the good character of the British citizenship behind the glacier or truck. The refugee council estimates that at least 71,000 refugees will be negative.

People like me who have never committed a crime will be treated worse than criminals, Alhussein said that the day before I was motivated than the next day. Before seeing the future. I can no longer see one. The goal of this policy is to prevent refugees from coming here, but many are still arriving. I arrived here nine years ago. How do you stop me?

On Monday, a series of amendments, asylum and immigration bills for border security will be discussed in Congress. Walthamstow's Labor Party MP, the Labor MP, has expressed an amendment that a good personality requirement that violates the UKS international legal obligations should not be applied. This provision is one of the most controversial things in the new bill and opposed by many charity, unions, faith leaders, lawyers and human rights activists, as well as refugees.

Alhussein, who was imprisoned twice for protesting the Assad regime, escaped Syria, and arrived in the UK in 2017 without narrowing the killing of bombs in his neighborhood in the suburbs of Aleppo, and received a refugee status in 2019.

He supports the high court challenge for the policy submitted by Syrian refugee friends who cannot identify for legal reasons. His friend was partly through the application of British citizenship when a new policy to refuse refugee citizenship was announced. Legal issues argue that new rules are illegal and are not compatible with the UN refugee agreement.

Alhussein said he worked hard to integrate and contribute to British society. He speaks great English with almost perfect English accent. I worked hard in English. My English is better than Arabic now!

When the rockdown began, when the lock was introduced, he bought himself by buying an old car to deliver food and medicine to the elderly and vulnerable people who could not leave home.

I like to celebrate Christmas as well as EID. I was looking forward to applying for British citizenship in September this year, receiving a British passport and voting for the first time. But now I can't do that. Refugees work hard and pay taxes, but now we are now expected to be treated forever like a second -class man and must always live with uncertainty.

He has produced several films, including the SWIMMERS, and has a short film with the BBC. I always knew that the British were kind. I worked with Michael Cain as a trainee of the camera department, and I worked at the Great Escape in the British film, and I talked with him about refugee issues. He was a very decent person and was very positive about refugees.

Jed Pennington, a public law and human rights officer of Wilsons Solicitors, who is raising the high court challenge against the rejection of the citizenship policy, said: For many people, irregular arrivals were to avoid war or persecution, and their illegal entry would have occurred a few years ago. There is no evidence to prevent people from having a dangerous journey to find the sanctuary, so that's hard to understand.

