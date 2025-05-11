



US Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, testifies to an audience of the Chamber's Financial Services Committee entitled “The annual testimony of the Treasury Secretary on the International Financial System State”, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, United States, on May 7, 2025.

Nathan Howard | Reuters

On Sunday, the White House announced on Sunday a “trade agreement” with China without providing details, after officials of the Trump administration spent the weekend negotiating with their Chinese counterparts.

Although the details of the agreement are still not clear, any de -escalation of the current trade war could bring an essential relief to a global economy which has been disrupted since the price announcement of President Donald Trump.

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said on Sunday that the sales talks that had taken place in Geneva during the weekend were “productive”.

He said the talks had given “a lot” of productivity and that he would give more details in a full briefing on Monday morning.

Bessent also said that he and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer both spoke to President Donald Trump on Saturday evening and “he is fully informed” of discussions.

Greer said during the remarks on Sunday that officials had reached a form of “contract”, but had provided no details. He praised discussions as “very constructive”.

“It is important to understand how fast we have agreed, which reflects that the differences were perhaps not as tall as perhaps thought,” said Greer.

“We are convinced that the agreement we have concluded with our Chinese partners will help us work to resolve this national emergency,” he added.

Negotiations with high challenges in Switzerland this weekend intervened in the midst of generalized economic uncertainty resulting from the trade war in the United States-China.

The two nations were engaged in a price in Tit-For-Tat in the weeks which followed that Trump announced 145% tariffs on Beijing. In response, China has increased its samples from American products at 125%.

The confrontation disrupted the financial markets and triggered concerns of less goods and the rise in prices for consumers.

Trump rented the first day of discussion, writing that US officials had a “very good meeting today with China” in a social post of Saturday Truth.

“Many things discussed, have accepted a lot,” wrote Trump. “A total reset negotiated in a friendly but constructive way.”

Bessent said he and Greer had met China's vice-minister, in addition to two vice-ministers, that the Treasury Secretary called “IntegralLly involved” in the discussions.

