Iran, United States, conclude the 4th round of conferences on the Teherans nuclear program





The Iran flag is seen before the construction of the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (AIEA) on May 24, 2021 in Vienna, Austria.

Michael Gruber | Getty Images News | Getty images

Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (AP) Iran and the United States organized a fourth round of negotiations from the Sunday Overhran nuclear program, just before a visit to President Donald Trump in the middle of the week.

The talks lasted about three hours in Muscat, the capital of Oman, who was mediating negotiations, said an American official. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei also said the talks had taken place for so long and a decision in the next talks were in discussion.

Baghaei described the talks as “difficult but useful”. The American official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed -door negotiations, offered a little more, describing them as both indirect and direct.

“The agreement was concluded to move forward with talks to continue working on technical elements,” said the American official. “We are encouraged by today's results and we are delighted with our next meeting, which will happen in the near future.”

Iran insisted that they were only indirectly taken place on internal political pressures within the Islamic Republic.

The talks seek to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of some of the overwhelming economic sanctions that the United States has imposed on the Islamic Republic, approaching half a century of enmity.

the Fourth Round was before Trump's trip

The talks have again seen the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the American envoy of the Middle East Steve Witkofflead negotiations. They met and spoke face to face in the talks, but the majority of negotiations seem to have been indirect, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Omanais Badr al-Busaidi making messages between the two parties.

Iran insisted that keeping its ability to enrich uranium is a red line for its theocracy. Witkoff also scrambled the problem by first suggesting in a television interview that Iran could enrich the uranium at 3.67%, then later say that all enrichment must stop.

“An enrichment program can never exist in the state of Iran again,” Witkoff told Breitbart News on the right in an article published on Friday. “It is our red line. No enrichment. This means dismantling, it does not mean armaments, and it means that Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan are that their three enrichment facilities must be dismantled.”

Araghchi, however, warned again that enrichment remains a red line for Iran.

“It is a right of the Iranian people who is not for negotiation or compromise. Enrichment is one of the achievements and honors of the Iranian nation,” said Araghchi on Sunday before leaving Tehran. “A heavy price has been paid for this enrichment. The blood of our nuclear scientists was shed for this. It is absolutely non -negotiable. It is our clear position that we have always expressed.”

Iran's nuclear agreement in 2015 with the world powers crowned the enrichment of Tehran to 3.67% and reduced its stock of uranium to 300 kilograms (661 pounds). This level is sufficient for nuclear power plants, but below the levels of quality of weapons of 90%.

Since the collapse of the nuclear agreement in 2018 with the unilateral withdrawal of Trump from the United States from the agreement, Iran has abandoned all the limits of its program and has enriched uranium up to 60% of purity to a short technical stage of the levels of arms quality. There has also been a series of attacks at sea and on earth in recent years, arising from tensions even before the War of Israel-Hamas begins.

Iran faces pressures at home while the talks continue

Iran also faces challenges at home, exacerbated by sanctions. Its rial currency in difficulty, once more than a million to $ 1, has strengthened considerably due to talks at around 830,000 to $ 1.

However, the two parties still appear far from any agreement, even if time is moving away. The Iranian media has largely reported a two -month deadline imposed by Trump in his initial letter sent to the Iranian supreme chief, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump said he had written the letter on March 5, who went to Iran via an Emirati diplomat on March 12 by putting the deadline in theory as Monday when Trump takes off from Washington for his trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Iran's internal policy is always ignited on the compulsory hijab, or scarf, women always ignoring the law in the streets of Tehran. Rumors also persist on the government, potentially increasing the cost of subsidized essence in the country, which has triggered national demonstrations in the past.

Meanwhile, the last series of talks in Oman on April 26 took place, Asan Explosion rocked a port from southern Iran, killing dozens of people and injuring more than 1,000 others. Iran has still not explained what caused the explosion of the port of Shahid Rajaei, which was linked to the expedition of missile fuel components to the Islamic Republic.

The writer Associated Press Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

