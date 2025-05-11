The British handed over an urgent 'stay indoors' for four hours on Sunday.





The UK is expected to rise to 25C nationwide in the face of heat warnings on Sunday.

As a result, it is better to stay indoors in the most popular parts of today as mercury rises.

According to the MET Office forecast, Sunday is likely to be the warmest day of the week, especially the temperature in the capital and surrounding area.

The thermometer is expected to reach 25c in more than 10 regions in the UK at 3 pm.

Health experts are concerned about potential influence on vulnerable people.

Sudden temperature spikes have issued instructions on how to maintain safety in hot weather.

Photo: People enjoy warm weather at St. James Park in London.

UV rays are the most powerful between 11 am and 3 pm, creating a four -hour window of special interest for public health officials.

Experts warn that exposure to this maximum period can lead to heat fatigue and other heat -related diseases.

The public must remain indoors during this time to minimize health risks.

NHS maps said, “If you have to go outside, especially stay in the shade between 11 am and 3 pm, wearing sunscreen, hat and light clothes, avoiding more hot exercise or activity.

“Close the window during the day and open at night when the external temperature drops. If the temperature is less than 35C, electric fans can help.

GB News's latest weather update:

The temperature rises from the country until Sunday afternoon

I met the office

“Check the temperature of the room, especially those with high risks to live and sleep.”

This prediction suggests that the temperature will begin to fall on Monday and provide some slogans after the best columns of Sunday.

Public health warnings are particularly applied to furniture throughout the UK, especially in the most prominent temperature spikes.

Meteorologists will continue to monitor the situation as the weekend progresses, and updates are expected if the conditions change significantly.

The warning of staying indoors led serious criticism online. I urged me to go out with the British and enjoy the sun instead.

But the warning that stays indoors was seriously criticized online.

Gawain Towler, former British communication manager, said in social media: “For sympathy, can we stop being treated like children?

“Enjoy the sun. Have fun … We are pathetic.” He added.

