Hamas to release hostage from the United States-Israeli Edan Alexander as part of the efforts to reach the ceasefire in Gaza

Hamas says that it will release the Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, who would be the last captive living with American nationality in Gaza, as part of the efforts to achieve a cease-fire agreement.

On Tuesday, this decision before the visit of President Donald Trump in the Middle East. Hamas said it was also intended to facilitate an agreement for the entry of humanitarian aid. Gaza has been under an Israeli blockade for 70 days.

Earlier, a senior Hamas official told the BBC that the Palestinian Armed Group had direct negotiations with an US administration official in Qatar.

The office of the Israeli Prime Minister said he had been informed by the United States of Hamas' intention to release Alexander.

A high Palestinian official familiar with negotiations told the BBC that Hamas' announcement was intended for a gesture of good will before Trump's arrival.

He said that another meeting between Hamas and the mediators were due early on Monday morning to finalize the Edan's release process, which would require temporary judgment to Israeli military activity and a suspension of air operations during the transfer.

President Trump confirmed Alexander's release in an article on Truth Social, the appellant “Monumental News” and “a step in good faith”.

Born in Tel Aviv but grew up in New Jersey, Alexander, 21, served in an elite infantry unit on the border with Gaza when he was captured by Hamas activists during the October 7 attack.

Of the 251 hostages taken during the attack on Hamas in 2023, 59 remain in the enclave, of which up to 24, which would be lived. It is believed that five of the hostages in Gaza are American citizens and Alexander would have been the only one still alive.

In its declaration, Hamas said that the liberation was part of the efforts to make a cease-fire and allow food, drugs and other supplies in Gaza-which has been under a complete blockade by Israel for 70 days. The group said he wanted to reach a final agreement to end the war.

The office of the Israeli Prime Minister said in a statement that he had been informed by the United States of Hamas' intention to liberate Alexander “as a gesture towards the Americans” and that this decision was to lead to negotiations on other hostages.

Israel’s policy was that the negotiations would be carried out “in fire, on the basis of the commitment to achieve all the objectives of the war,” he added.

Getty images

A photo of Edan Alexander can be seen during a demonstration in Israel calling for the release of the remaining hostages

The campaign group of missing families and families said that the Liberation of Alexander “must mark the start of a complete agreement which will guarantee the freedom of all the remaining hostages”.

They said President Trump “gave families with all the hostages of hope” and urged Netanyahu to “bring everyone back”.

Hamas said in the past that it would only accept an agreement which includes the end of the war, which has been rejected several times by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The talks between Hamas and the United States take place in the midst of several reports suggesting increasing frustration in the Trump administration with Netanyahu's position. The Prime Minister is also under pressure at home, many accusing him of prolonging the war for political purposes.

President Donald Trump arrives in the Middle East on Tuesday, and Israel has promised to extend his military offensive against Hamas if no agreement is concluded at the end of his visit.

Israeli officials have said that the plans for their enlarged offensive include seizure of the whole territory indefinitely, forcibly shifting the Palestinians to the south, and taking charge of a help of aid with private companies despite the opposition of the UN and its humanitarian partners, who say they do not cooperate because it seems to “arm” aid “.

Reuters

Gaza has been under a complete Israeli blockade for 70 days

Israel has already blocked the entry of all foods, drugs and other humanitarian supplies to Gaza for 70 days, which, according to aid agencies, is equivalent to a famine policy and could be a war crime, and has renewed its air bombardment and other military operations in mid-March, which have since killed 2,720 Palestinians in accordance with the Ministry of Hamas.

Since the start of the year, according to the UN, around 10,000 cases of acute malnutrition in children have been identified. Food prices have increased up to 1,400%.

The war was triggered by the attacks led by Hamas against southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which saw around 1,200 people killed and more than 250 hostages. Some 59 are always retained in captivity, 24 of which are considered alive.

The military campaign of Israel killed 52,829 people in Gaza, according to the Ministry of Health managed by Hamas.

