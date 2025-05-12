



A charter aircraft funded by the United States carrying dozens of white South Africans who claim to have been victims of discrimination in their country of origin left Johannesburg on Sunday, heading to the United States, where the Trump administration welcomes them as refugees.

The departure of white South Africans, who say they are refused jobs and have been targeted by violence because of their race, was a remarkable development in President Trumps redefining American foreign policy.

Trump interrupted practically all refugee admissions for people fleeing famine and war in places like Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. But he created an accelerated path to the country for Afrikaners, a white ethnic minority which created and directed the brutal apartheid regime in South Africa.

The refugee process often takes years. But only three months passed at the time when Mr. Trump signed an executive decree establishing refugee status for Afrikaners at the first cohort going to America.

Families queuing to check the flight on Sunday evening at the Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg International Avoid Journalists' questions, saying that the United States Embassy had asked them not to speak with the media. Parents, with trailer children, pushed trucked trucks with luggage and quietly spoke to each other.

One of the travelers briefly smiled when they asked him if he would miss rugby, a favorite sport of Afrikaners, and Biltong, a popular saccaded -shaped snack. But the police sometimes reprimanded journalists, saying they didn't want them to annoy Afrikaners.

In all, 49 Afrikaners aboard the flight, according to a spokesperson for the South Africa Airport Authority.

While administration officials plan to celebrate Afrikaners on their arrival Monday morning in Washington, aid groups, immigrant rights activists and the South African government and the public criticized the refugee initiative, saying that it is mockery of a system designed to help the most vulnerable.

Even some main Afrikaner activists in South Africa said they would prefer if Mr. Trump had supported them to build a better life at home.

The Afrikaner Refugee program seems to have deepened tensions in an already tense relationship between South Africa and the United States.

While Mr. Trump has assimilated the efforts of the South African government to cancel the racial inequalities created by apartheid to anti-white discrimination, South African officials expressed the granting of refugee status to Afrikaners as an attempt at political motivation to discredit the country. The Trump administration criticized the South African government to have a close relationship with Iran and its strong position against Israel, in particular by carrying a genocide case to the International Court of Justice for the War in Gaza.

But for many Afrikaners, the descendants of the European colonizers who arrived in the country about four centuries ago, this moment goes beyond politics.

No white person in his good sense would remain in this country, said Jaco Van der Merwe, 52, an Afrikaner living in Johannesburg, adding that he and his wife had been victims of violent attacks and were transmitted for jobs because they are white. I believe that South Africa is over.

Van der Merwe said that he had contacted the United States Embassy in South Africa to request a refugee status, but had not yet received an answer.

The State Department said in March that it had received requests for information from more than 8,000 people. It is not known when the government admits more.

A large part of the discontent of Afrikaners focuses on their experiences in rural communities and tensions on land ownership which have not been resolved since the end of apartheid more than 30 years ago.

Many Afrikaners earn their living. During apartheid, the government denied black South Africans the right to have privileged agricultural land. This meant that almost all the large -scale commercial producers of the countries were white, which remains to date.

Although white South Africans represent only 7% of the population, they have agricultural land which cover about half of the country. This indicates a wider prosperity gap, white South Africans benefiting from much higher employment rates, lower poverty and more lucrative wages than their black counterparts.

The efforts of governments to redistribute land after apartheid have largely fallen flat due to various factors, including corruption, a lack of financial support for black farmers and the inability to obtain enough white South Africans to voluntarily sell their land.

This year, the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, signed a measure which gives the government the possibility of taking private property without paying compensation. Although legal experts say that unpaid crises are subject to strict judicial examination and are likely to be rare, Afrikaner community leaders have expressed fears that white farmers take their land to them.

Although there were no crises, Trump said, in an inaccurate manner, on social networks in February that the South African government confiscated land.

Zimasa Matiwane contributed to Johannesburg reports, and Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Hamed Aleaziz de Washington.

