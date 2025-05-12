



CAPE Town, South Africa-A group of 49 white South Africans left their homeland on Sunday for the United States on a private charter plane having been offered to refugee status by the Trump administration as part of a new program announced in February.

The group, which included families and small children, was to arrive at Dulles International Airport outside Washington on Monday morning, at local time, according to Collen Msibi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport in South Africa.

They are the first Afrikaners a group of white minorities in South Africa to move after US President Donald Trump published an executive decree on February 7, accusing the government of racial discrimination led by blacks in South Africa and announcing a program to offer them relocating to America.

The South African government said it was completely false that Afrikaners were persecuted.

The Trump administration has accelerated their requests while ordering other refugee programs, stopping the arrivals of Afghanistan, Iraq, most of sub -Saharan Africa and other countries in a decision -made decision.

Refugee groups have asked why white South Africans have priority before people from the war-embrailed countries and natural disasters. Refugee status checks in the United States often take years.

The Trump administration says that the South African government is pursuing racist and anti-white policies through positive action laws and a new land expropriation law, it indicates that Afrikaners' land. The government affirms that these affirmations are based on disinformation and that there is no racism against Afrikaners and that no land has been expropriated, although the controversial law has been adopted and is at the center of criticism in South Africa.

South Africa also denies American claims that Afrikaners are targeted in racial motivation attacks in certain rural communities. Instead, the South African government said the Afrikaners who are the descendants of the French Dutch and colonial colonists are “among the most economically privileged” in the country.

The first Afrikaner refugees were traveling on a flight operated by the Charter company based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Omni Air International, said Msibi. They would fly to Dakar, Senegal and stopped there to refuel before heading to Dulles.

They left the international airport or tambo in Johannesburg, where they were accompanied by police officers and airport officials when they registered. Msibi said they should be checked by police to ensure that there were no criminal cases or pending mandates before being authorized to leave.

The South African government said there were no justification for them to be relocated, but said that it would not stop them and do not respect their freedom of choice.

It is expected that they are welcomed in Dulles by a delegation from the United States government, including the deputy secretary of state and officials of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, whose refugee office organized their resettlement.

The flight will be the first in a much larger relocation effort, the journalists told the Deputy White House chief on Friday, Stephen Miller. Miller said that what was going on to Afrikaners in South Africa “corresponds to the definition of the manual of how the refugee program was created.

This is the persecution based on a protected characteristic in this case, race. It is a persecution based on the breed, he said.

The HHS office for the resettlement of refugees was ready to provide them with support, in particular with accommodation, furniture and other household items, and expenses such as grocery, clothing, diapers and more, said a document obtained by the Associated Press. The document indicates that the relocation of Afrikaners was “an indicated priority of the administration.

There are around 2.7 million Afrikaners among the 62 million inhabitants of the South Afras population, or more than 80% black. They are only part of the country's white minority.

Many in South Africa are perplexed by the affirmations that Afrikaners are persecuted and meet the requirements to be moved as refugees.

They are part of the daily multi-racial life of the South Afrasses, with many prosperous business leaders and some serving the government as ministers of the cabinet and assistant ministers. Their language is largely spoken and recognized as an official language, and churches and other institutions reflecting Afrikaner culture are important in almost all cities and cities.

The Trump administration criticized South Africa on several fronts. Trump's executive decree of Trump has reduced all of the United States funding in South Africa for what he said was his anti-white position and also accused him of pursuing an anti-American foreign policy. He cited South Africa's ties with Iran and his move to file a case of genocide against the United States Ally Israel during the war in Gaza as examples of this taking “aggressive positions towards the United States”.

