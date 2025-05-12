The United States and China are citing progress in commercial talks but publish some detailsExBulletin





The American secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, on the left, and the representative of the American trade Jamieson Greer speak to the press after the second day of a bilateral meeting between the United States and China, in Geneva, in Switzerland, Sunday May 11, 2025. Martial Trezzini / Keystone via AP hide ception 11

TOGGL LEGEND MARTIAL TREZZINI / KEYSTONE via AP

Geneva negotiation teams in the United States and China ended two days of commercial talks in Switzerland on a positive note, in the midst of serious tensions between the two largest economies in the world.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday evening that the two parties had done what he called “substantial progress”, but that more details would be announced on Monday.

Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng, said the atmosphere had been collegial and professional, and that the meeting had been an important first step to resolve differences by dialogue.

The next concrete steps will include the creation of a new consultation mechanism that will involve senior officials from the two countries, he said.

The discussions started early Saturday morning in a villa belonging to the Swiss government, with a panoramic view of a Lake Geneva Lake. On the markets of the villa on Sunday evening, Bessent described conversations as “productive” and said that President Trump had been held up to date with developments.

The presenter of the US trade, Jamieson Greer, who joined Bessent within the framework of the American delegation, was under underlying the speed at which the two parties had found common ground.

“It is important to understand how fast we have agreed,” said Greer. It was something, “he said,” Which reflects that the differences were perhaps not that great for what thought. “

Several officials of the Trump administration still in Washington, including Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, and the Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lunick, also spoke on Sunday morning of the positive tone of the talks.

But he, as a senior Chinese official leading his delegation, recognized that sources of friction remained, while describing conversations as collegial and professional throughout the weekend.

“The atmosphere of the meeting was frank, in depth and constructive,” he said. “Reunion has made substantial progress and has achieved significant consensus.”

He spoke in the mission of his country to the World Trade Organization in Geneva. He said that Beijing had not wanted the trade war created by President Trump, but China was not afraid and fighting until the end of a position that senior Chinese officials have repeated several times in recent weeks.

After weeks of exhausted financial markets, investors are likely to react positively to this evolution as a sign that the significant disturbance in trade between the two countries could soon resume, with improved economic consequences.

But companies around the world will want much more details before making decisions, and – after only two days of talks, it is far from concluded.

“I would warn against too much reading of tea leaves”, according to Dmitry Grozoubinski, a former Australian commercial negotiator based in Geneva. “It is probably more likely that they agree on what their conversation should cover on the kind of thing they are both ready to discuss.

The two countries said their officials would make new appearances on Monday morning in Geneva.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/05/11/nx-s1-5395069/us-china-trade-talks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos